Former BBB Letícia Santiago vents about skin inflammation: “I want to throw it all away” – Quem

Letícia Santiago shows spots on her body (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Letícia Santiago, 35 years old, spoke about skin inflammation. in conversation with Who, the former BBB said that the stains – from Friday (27), when she observed the first marks, to today, Tuesday (31) – spread over the body. “In the clinical examinations, nothing was diagnosed. Dengue and Covid were ruled out. I am treating with steroids and allergy medicines”, she said, noting that she had a medical prescription to take them.

She also told the reason for exposing the situation on social media. “Talking to my followers strengthens me. I was feeling fragile and overwhelmed. Receiving their affection for a DM is special”, she said, saying that she still doesn’t have an accurate diagnosis for her inflammatory condition. “Weeks ago, I had fibrosis in my leg and I took antibiotics, on medical advice. This could have caused an exacerbated reaction in my body or also [a vermelhidão no corpo] be generated by some emotional trigger.”

According to Letícia, the lack of answers made her apprehensive. “Lately, I’ve been finding deserts and I want to throw it all away, but I’m going to stick with it,” she said. The influencer also says that faith is an ally for difficult times. “I was at church and asked for the pastor’s blessing. I won’t give up on myself. Don’t give up trying to find good people who might be around you.”

