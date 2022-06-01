French government bans foreign words like “streaming” and “eSports”

The French government has decided that it is time to act and protect the French language before the damage becomes irreparable. For this, he decided to ban several foreign words imported from the English language to reserve the purity of his language.

The Ministry of Culture says that the video games sector is full of English words that can represent a barrier in the understanding of those who are not used to video games and that is why it presents the French words that should be used.

According to The Guardian, the Journal officiel de la République Française has presented an update in which it calls for the preservation of the purity of the French language and intends to ensure that foreign words are not used for concepts and activities that can be explained in their own language.

Given this, a ‘pro gamer’ should be called by the existing French term ‘joueur professionnel’, while a ‘streamer’ is a ‘joueur-animateur en direct’. As in Portugal, the French government wants ‘cloud gaming’ to be ‘jeu video en nuage’, as we say ‘video games in the cloud’.

For the time being, this only applies to French government officials, who from now on cannot use these foreign words, showing that France is fighting harder against foreign words.

The use of foreign words instead of words that exist in the language itself has increased over the last few years and it seems that some governments are deciding to take steps to maintain the purity of their language.