Galaxy Z Fold 4 datasheet leaks; know the details | Cell

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 hasn’t even been released yet, but rumors about Samsung’s next foldable phone keep coming. This time, behind-the-scenes information mentions more details of the datasheet, which should have news in relation to the predecessor Galaxy Z Fold 3 . One of the specifications that draws the most attention is the likely 50 MP main camera, which would represent a significant leap from the 12 MP of the previous model. The new version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor is also expected. OZ Fold is expected to be announced in August. His price is kept secret.

Another novelty that should appear this year is the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Samsung has invested heavily in the foldable cell phone market and currently dominates the sector, with 88% market share.

🔎 Water on your phone speaker? This site helps you solve

2 of 2 Galaxy Z Fold 4 will keep the same internal and external screen size as the Z Fold 3, but it should be slightly wider — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Galaxy Z Fold 4 will keep the same internal and external screen size as the Z Fold 3, but it should be slightly wider — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

One of the speculated information is that the model should not have a change in the size of the displays, which should remain at 7.6 inches on the larger screen and 6.2 inches on the smaller screen. The technology of the two displays would be AMOLED, with QXGA+ resolution on the outside and HD+ on the inside.

Both panels must have a refresh rate of 120 Hz — a feature that allows for smoother system animations and a better experience in some more advanced games.

It is expected that the next foldable will receive the new, more powerful version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which can receive the nomenclature of 8+ Gen 1. The powerful chip would guarantee very high processing power to the device.

Another feature of the leaked datasheet speaks of 12GB or 16GB of RAM, as well as two versions of 256GB and 512GB of internal storage. Support for fast charging, which is present both in intermediate models and in the company’s high-end cell phones, is also mentioned with a maximum power of 25W.

If the information is confirmed, the internal front camera under the display of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have 16 MP, which is a big leap compared to the 4 MP present in the current generation. The external front camera, on the other hand, should maintain the 10 MP of the Z Fold 3. The triple set of lenses on the rear sensor would have a 50 MP main camera and two 12 MP ones.

It is also expected to support the S Pen and the Dex feature, which “turns” the phone into a desktop computer with the help of an accessory. Support for 5G internet and an IPX8 rating, which would allow you to enter the water, would be other differentiators.

As usual, so far Samsung has not confirmed any of this information.

with information from SamMobile

Check out details of Samsung’s folding phones in the video below