Giant black holes detected in dying galaxies in the early universe

An international team of astronomers used a database combining observations from the world’s best telescopes to detect the signal from supermassive black holes assets of dying galaxies in the early universe.

The appearance of these active supermassive black holes correlates with changes in the host galaxy, suggesting that a black hole can have far-reaching effects on the evolution of its host galaxy.





The study results were published in the magazine The Astrophysical Journal.

The Milky Way includes stars of various ages, including still-forming suns. But in galaxies known as elliptical galaxies, all stars are old and about the same age. This indicates that early in their histories, elliptical galaxies had a period of prolific star formation that ended suddenly.

Why this star formation ceased in some galaxies but not in others is not well understood. One possibility is that a supermassive black hole disrupts the gas in some galaxies, creating an unsuitable environment for star formation.

data combination

To test this theory, astronomers look at distant galaxies. Due to the finite speed of light, it takes time for it to travel through the void of space. The light we see from an object 10 billion light-years away had to travel for 10 billion years to reach Earth.

So the light we see today shows what the galaxy looked like when the light left that galaxy 10 billion years ago. So looking at distant galaxies is like looking back in time. But the intermediate distance also means that distant galaxies appear fainter, making it difficult to study.

To overcome these difficulties, an international team led by Kei Ito at SOKENDAI in Japan used the Cosmic Evolution Survey (COSMOS) to sample galaxies 9.5 to 12.5 billion light-years away. COSMOS combines data from world-leading telescopes, including the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA, Chile) and the Subaru Telescope (Japan). COSMOS includes radio waves, infrared light, visible light, and X-ray data.

The team first used optical and infrared data to identify two groups of galaxies: those with ongoing star formation and those where star formation has stopped. The signal-to-noise ratio of the X-ray and radio wave data was too weak to identify individual galaxies.

So the team combined the data from different galaxies to produce higher signal-to-noise ratio images of “average” galaxies. In the averaged images, the team confirmed X-ray and radio emissions for the non-star forming galaxies.

unprecedented feat

This is the first time such emissions have been detected in distant galaxies more than 10 billion light-years away. Furthermore, the results show that the X-ray and radio emissions are too strong to be explained by the stars in the galaxy alone, indicating the presence of an active supermassive black hole.

This signal of black hole activity is weaker for galaxies where star formation is ongoing.

These results show that an abrupt end to star formation in the early universe correlates with increased activity of supermassive black holes. More research is needed to determine the details of the relationship.