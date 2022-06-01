Health plans: 6 million customers are of an age that allows an accumulated increase; understand – Health

Around 6 million customers from health insurance in Brazil they are in the age groups in which the law allows for an increase in the monthly fee based on age, in addition to the annual readjustment of the value. The estimate is from the group of researchers led by Lígia Bahia, associate professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ). In total, the country has 41.9 million beneficiaries of medical insurance. Not all, however, will have this accumulated increase: part of the business plan contracts, for example, does not provide for this type of price increase.

The calculation, based on data from the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) It’s from Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), considers all types of plans: individual, corporate, collective by membership, among others. Last week, the ANS authorized the readjustment ceiling of 15.5% in individual or family contracts, which represent a fifth of the sector.

The agency only defines the value of the readjustment of individual or family plans. And there is no readjustment limit to corporate collective plans or to collective membership plans. The value of the increase for these cases is negotiated between companies and health operators.

The companies in the sector have also provided for by law the readjustment for the change from one of the 10 pre-established age groups to the next. This increase by age can be done even in the transition to 59 years – after that, only the annual adjustment is allowed. The rule also stipulates that the last range (59 years old or older) cannot have a readjustment that is six times greater than the first one (0 to 18 years old).

According to Mario Scheffer, professor at the Faculty of Medicine of University of Sao Paulo (USP), the redistribution of values ​​for each age group is done with “relative flexibility”, which allows the operators themselves to decide which groups receive a greater or lesser readjustment. “Usually, the higher values ​​are for the higher ranges”, says he, who is also the author of the blog Política&Saúde, in Estadão.

According to a survey published by the blog, the readjustments of individual health plans can exceed 40%, considering the older age group of customers and the average value of medical insurance. “The plans are not carrying care for the elderly on their shoulders”, criticizes Ligia. “The person pays the plan for life and, when they reach the age of 59 and need more, they can’t afford the costs anymore”, adds Scheffer.

THE Brazilian Association of Health Plans (embrace) argues that most contracts for collective business plans do not provide for readjustment by this parameter. And for Marcos Louvais, executive superintendent of the organization, the increase of 15.5% comes after the “negative” correction of the previous period and the real value would be 6% in two years. “In the economic panorama of Brazil, we would say that the plan has one of the smallest readjustments in history. When we discount the claims, the 14% that are left are barely enough to pay taxes”, he argues.

Asked about the possibility of an increase of more than 40%, the National Federation of Supplementary Health (FenaSaúde) states that the readjustment is essential to recompose the variation in costs. And he says last year’s data on group plans show that rates far above the average “are the exception, not the rule.” According to the entity, the readjustments for these modalities were 9.84%, for plans of up to 29 lives; and 5.55% for those with 30 lives or more.

FenaSaúde also highlighted a 24% increase in expenses in 2021. But, in the previous year, there was a record drop in procedures with the pandemic.

The ANS says that “rapidly evolving factors”, such as the increase in life expectancy, “are urgent issues”. In this scenario, he says, the readjustment due to change in age group, provided for in the sector’s law, is justified. “The formation of age groups aims to spread the risk across a larger mass of users, providing a more balanced price for all beneficiaries.”

Minister and Bolsonaro criticize increases

After the announcement by ANS, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, expressed itself on social media. According to him, changes are needed in the sector, “such as greater transparency, more efficiency and increased competition”. He also said that “increases in monthly fees paid by Brazilians who contract health insurance are not necessarily associated with the quality of the service provided”.

already the president Jair Bolsonarocandidate for reelection, said this week, in an interview with TV network, not be “fair” the increase. “Increase the health plan by 15%? I had to say a bad word here and I won’t,” she said.