Health plans are not the solution; read article

Public expressions of dissatisfaction with the annual readjustment of plans have been seasonal. Go and pass. What remains and gets worse is the growing difficulty of bearing expenses. The plans model creates a cost spiral. This is because there is a separation: who is responsible for care (health professionals, clinics and hospitals) and who pays for medical services (operators), which imposes administrative expenses and judicialization. It is different from universal systems, in which both parties are under the responsibility of the government.

It is a mirage to suppose that plans, always increased above the general indices of the economy, can handle the challenges of health. A morbidity profile formed by communicable and chronic diseases, violence and accidents, requires combining prevention and treatment, with quality in actions. The plans take the disease forward, patients who get worse are typical, go to emergencies, return home medicated without continuous and personalized follow-up.

Although consultation fees are lower in the short term, people who are inadequately screened, diagnosed and monitored generate catastrophic expenses and tend to live less and with worse quality. The resulting calculation of “you advance payment, someone else manages your money”, like a piggy bank, is harmful to health. In the world of letting die, life is sad and short. Health systems, when in solidarity, allow people to live.

* She is a professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ)