Honda’s smart technology controls the bike and prevents accidents | motorcycles







Disclosure Honda Riding Assist-e can be considered the prototype that will serve as the basis for the first autonomous motorcycle

Based on experience with the Riding Assist and Riding Assist-e concept bikes – which self-balance even when stationary and alone – unveiled in 2017, Honda develops technology for use on the road.



The feature of this technology Honda

, which still allows to ride at low speeds without the rider, thanks to a series of sensors and auto-steer, automatic acceleration and braking, is far from putting it on the market today as an autonomous motorcycle. But it’s a step forward, anyway.

Now, the latest patent suggests that the goal is not to have a motorcycle

that takes full control, but one that can take an element of control away from the pilot to pause or avoid an accident.

The radar mounted on motorcycles

is already a reality and Yamaha

is already testing a steering assistance system on factory motocross bikes in the All-Japan championship, but the new patent from Honda

it’s a big step forward.

The system combines cameras, radar and LIDAR (Light Detection And Ranging, using lasers to create a 3D virtual map of the bike’s surroundings), with a series of automatic controls

including throttle, brakes and steering, all supervised by computer modules.

In addition, there are the usual speed, acceleration and braking sensors, plus GPS and an integrated ‘communication device’ – basically a cell phone with Cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity

– plus a short-range system to ‘talk’ to nearby vehicles.

The steering system uses the same ‘magnetostrictive’ torque sensor configuration that the prototype steering assistance system is based on. Yamaha

monitoring pilot inputs and providing assistance when needed.

There’s also a rider-facing camera and seat pressure sensors, grips and pedals to gauge the weight distribution

and pilot posture. It can also monitor the position of the croup to account for their influence on the bike.

The technology is like that of cars and has adaptive cruise control

(ACC), Lane Keeping Assist (LKAS), Automatic Lane Change (ALC) and ‘Low Speed ​​Car Passing’ (LSP) to automatically overtake slow vehicles.

Sooner or later, this is a technology returned by Honda

will greatly help motorcyclists and is very close to having a true autonomous riding capability, thus reducing the number of accidents.