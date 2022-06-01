Honor 70 debuts with Snapdragon 778G Plus and 120 Hz OLED screen – All in Technology

Honor announced three new smartphones this Monday (30), including the Honor 70. The device is built around a 6.67″ FHD+ OLED screen that supports 120 Hz refresh rate and features a beautiful curved finish on the sides. There is also a 32MP front camera that can be used for both selfies and video calling.

On the back, the Honor 70 works with a 50MP Sony IMX 800 main camera, a 50MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth camera. Under the hood, it works with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus processor alongside 8/12GB of RAM and 256GB of native storage.

To keep everything running, Honor has added a 4,800mAh battery that supports up to 67W fast charging. The model also comes out of the box with the Magic UI 6.1 interface based on Android 12. In addition, it has options in green, blue and gradient colors.

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.67 FHD+ OLED with 120 Hz refresh rate, 10-bit

6.67 FHD+ OLED with 120 Hz refresh rate, 10-bit Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus RAM: 8GB / 12GB

8GB / 12GB Internal storage: 256 GB

256 GB Back camera: 54 MP (Main, f/1.9) + 50 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 122°) + 2 MP (Depth, f/2.4)

54 MP (Main, f/1.9) + 50 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 122°) + 2 MP (Depth, f/2.4) Frontal camera: 32 MP (f/2.4)

32 MP (f/2.4) Drums: 4,800 mAh with 66W fast charging

4,800 mAh with 66W fast charging Connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC

5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Others: on-screen fingerprint scanner, stereo sound.

The Honor 70 will arrive in China on June 7 with prices starting at CNY 2,699 (about R$ 1,923).