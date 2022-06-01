Hospitalizations of children with respiratory infections rise 200% and overload Norospar

The Beneficent Health Association of the Northwest of Paraná (Norospar), issued a note to inform that it is with the capacity of service exhausted in its pediatric ward. “In the last fortnight of May/2022, an increase of about 200% in hospitalizations of children with acute respiratory infections at the institution was recorded”.

Norospar informs that it has 10 beds in a pediatric ward, 2 beds in a pediatric ICU, 10 beds in a Neonatal ICU and 5 beds in a semi-intensive neonatal unit, in a total of 27 beds accredited to serve the Unified Health System (SUS) .

“At the moment, the hospital counts 40 children hospitalized through the SUS agreement, making it necessary to block 5 private accommodations of the institution to expand the capacity of pediatric care. There are no Pediatric ICU beds available at the institution and a child remains intubated in the emergency room waiting for an ICU bed”.

This Tuesday, 31 children are waiting in the queue at the State Bed Center to occupy a SUS hospital bed in the Northwest Macroregion.

“Norospar does not have beds, staff and physical space to meet the demand that is presented at this moment”.

(Norospar Advisory, with OBemdito writing)

