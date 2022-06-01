How to flirt by message? Bumble reveals topics that generate more connections | Social networks

Bumble, a relationship application available for download on Android and iPhone (iOS) cell phones, revealed the topics that most call the attention of suitors at the time of virtual flirting. According to a survey carried out with Brazilian users, and sent first hand to the TechTudo , topics such as physical exercises, alcoholic beverages, zodiac signs and pets were pointed out as the most interesting to start a conversation in the virtual flirting app. The platform also gave tips that promise to help those who flirt through messages in the app.

The survey was based on badges added to users’ Bumble profiles. The topics that stood out the most were “Drinking”, with more than 12%, and “Zodiac”, with 11.79% — the latter is the topic of conversation for 86% of Brazilians who are on the app. Also highlighted are the seals of Exercises (11.79%), Height (11.53%) and Pets (11.40%). According to the company, adding these “tags” to the profile increases the chances of connecting with people who have similar interests, and then the exchange of messages can happen more naturally.

The report also claims that having more than three profile pictures increases the chances of connecting by 62%. The company says that the first photo serves as a kind of cover for the profile, so it is necessary to show the entire face and without props such as sunglasses or filters. Smiling and appearing alone in the picture can also make a positive first impression on suitors.

Another strategy for successful connections is to make a personal description in the bio. According to research, this increases the chances of being noticed on the platform by 58%. Brazilian users who have a verified profile also have more opportunities for success in the app: 38% more than non-verified users, according to the survey.

The time of use of the app also influences the time of flirting. The Bumble report states that the platform’s most popular time is between 7pm and 9pm, when people are most active. The company adds that the community uses the app more often at this time during weekdays, which can ensure more connections and conversation starts.

Bumble’s policy dictates that women must begin conversations after a connection has begun. According to the report, more than half a billion conversations were initiated by the female audience in 2021 alone. In the United States, 46% of women said they were more confident to take this initiative.

How to use Bumble badges

The badges are the information located in the “My Interests” tab, just below the profile picture, and they work as tags. To change this data in the account, simply access the profile and add the information in the “My interests” field. There, you can add more details in the “My Details” and “More About Me” sections. You can also change the information by tapping the corresponding icons when checking a suitor’s profile.

