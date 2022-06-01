In promising procedure, human liver preserved for three days is successfully transplanted | Health

A human liver preserved by three days out of your donor’s body was successfully transplanted to a 62-year-old man who, even one year after the procedure, remains healthy and with a normal quality of life .

This is what reveals a new study published in the scientific journal Nature Biotechnology this Tuesday (31).

The procedure is considered promising because it can expand the number of livers available for transplantation while allowing surgeries to be scheduled days in advance.

The organ, transplanted from a 29-year-old donor to a patient suffering from several serious liver diseases, including advanced cirrhosis and severe portal hypertension, was preserved before surgery using a technique known as normothermic ex situ hepatic perfusion (MPN) machine.

The complicated name clinical practice simulates the human organism by providing oxygen and nutrients to the organ at the normal temperature of our body, ie 37ºC.

Unlike preservation on ice, a more common practice that limits the storage of organs generally to up to 12 hours before transplantation, MPN allows for the preservation of donor structures for longer, up to about 10 days, as some studies have already shown. earlier on the topic.

However, none of these studies carried out so far had described human transplants.

“This inaugural clinical success opens new horizons in clinical research and promises an extended time window of up to 10 days for assessing donor organ viability, as well as converting an urgent and highly demanding surgery into an elective procedure,” said the study authors. .

Liver transplant surgeon Yuri Boteon, from Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, who had no connection with the Nature article, explains that this is the first report of a transplant of this type after such a prolonged maintenance period (3 days).

The doctor, who worked with a similar technique in the United Kingdom and is now working to implement the technology in Brazil, points out that, although we need more research to confirm the effectiveness of the procedure, the practice can benefit patients who are waiting for a organ in the country as it will facilitate the accomplishment of the transplant in the appropriate time.

“This finding opens the potential for performing organ treatments in the equipment and its preservation until the most opportune moment for the transplant”, he says.

The specialist points out that the use of the machine, regardless of the technique applied, offers superior preservation for donor organs and the possibility of their reconditioning before transplantation. He also says that the MPN allows treatments to improve the organ and its preservation even before it is transplanted.

“In this way, the technology should expand the use of organs from donors, consequently increasing the number of transplants”, details Boteon.

“Although more studies are needed to confirm the findings described in the publication of this case, these results are promising as they suggest the safety and feasibility of preserving donor organs in the extracorporeal normothermic liver perfusion machine for days”, he adds.

According to a survey by the Brazilian Association of Organ Transplants (Abto), more than 2,000 liver transplants were performed in the country in 2021 alone.

Despite the innovation, the research authors also warned that more studies need to be performed, with more patients and longer observation periods.