In the Capital that leads the ranking of smokers, a free program offers help – Capital

Campo Grande leads the ranking of adults who smoke. (Photo: André Bittar/Arquivo)

Created 35 years ago by the WHO (World Health Organization), World No Tobacco Day, celebrated this May 31, comes with a warning for Campo Grande, which leads the national ranking, but has a free program against smoking.

According to data from Vigitel Brasil 2021 (Surveillance of Risk and Protection Factors for Chronic Diseases by Telephone Survey), Campo Grande leads the ranking of adults who smoke in the comparison between Brazilian capitals. The result was 14.5% of the population. Among men, the total reaches 22.2%.

In the public health network of Campo Grande, support to quit smoking comes from the Tobacco Control Program. According to the technical manager Mirelle Cabreira, the patient should look for a UBS (Basic Health Unit), where he will be referred to a post that has the program implemented. Currently, the project is offered in 20 units, with plans to reach 25 locations in the second half of the year.

The patient is followed up for one year. In the first month, sessions are weekly. Subsequently, the frequency is monthly.

“Smokers will be aware of why they smoke, what are the effects, the withdrawal syndrome, strategies to stop smoking. The support of the group is essential”, says Mirelle.

Last year, the Tobacco Control Program served 555 people. In general, young people are more resistant to seeking help and the program is sought after by those who have already had their health compromised. In the fight against addiction, the new challenge is the electronic cigarette.

“It’s a novelty in the market and has greater demand by young people. The Ministry of Health is sending materials about electronic cigarettes, which also have many harms”.

One of the gateways for electronic cigarette smuggling in the country, Mato Grosso do Sul recorded almost R$ 5 million in seizures in 2021. Data from the Federal Revenue show a vertiginous increase. In 2020, seizures of electronic cigarettes were equivalent to BRL 405,000. According to the agency, the seizures followed the growth of consumption.

World No Tobacco Day was created to raise awareness of preventable tobacco-related diseases and deaths.

Danger – All tobacco products – cigarettes, electronic cigarettes, cigars, pipes, hookahs, straw cigarettes, electronic smoking devices – are harmful to health.

According to the president of the Society of Pulmonology and Tisiology of Mato Grosso do Sul, Henrique Ferreira de Brito, there are more than 55 types of diseases linked to tobacco. The list includes pulmonary, cardiovascular, oncological, psychiatric problems (anxiety, insomnia).

“Tobacco is the leading cause of preventable disease and the leading cause of premature disability. See the impact that cigarettes have”, says the pulmonologist.

Of all substances, nicotine is predominant in triggering a reward system in the body. It circulates through the bloodstream and reaches the brain, where it releases dopamine. “That is a neurotransmitter that causes a feeling of well-being”, says the doctor. In this way, the person smokes again to regain the good feeling. However, as already mentioned, there are several health risks.

Nicotine is also present in electronic devices, which go against the Brazilian anti-smoking policy. According to the doctor, the percentage of smokers in the 80s was 40% of the population.

Journey – “Stopping smoking is a big challenge, especially with the high levels of stress we experience today. Even knowing the harm that the habit of smoking brings to health, many people feel unable to give up the addiction. There is no magic formula to get rid of this dependence, each person has strategies that work best for them and some tips can help you on this journey”, explains Unimed Campo Grande psychologist Simone Rodrigues de Melo.

Still according to the professional, quitting the habit of smoking brings numerous benefits to body and mind. “Abandoning this addiction gives us the opportunity to see the world through a new lens, which leads us to new paths, of great personal satisfaction and well-being. Enter this journey and make the most of occasions and people, without being held hostage by a desire that hurts so much.”