In the name of ‘national security’, China wants to destroy Starlink satellites

Since the first Starlink satellites were launched in 2019, SpaceX has placed more than 2,300 of them in low Earth orbit, with plans to reach 42,000 equipment, forming a gigantic megaconstellation to cover an extensive internet bandwidth network. wide across the world. For China, however, the intentions of Elon Musk’s company have ulterior motives, which may represent a “threat to the country’s national security”.

With more than 2,300 satellites deployed and operating in low Earth orbit, Starlink is seen by China as a “threat to national security”. Image: AleksandrMorrisovic/Shutterstock

For that reason, Chinese military researchers are looking for a way to end Starlink, either by disabling the system or even destroying the satellites. An article published in the magazine China’s Modern Defense Technology describes concerns and some proposals for action.

According to the document, the Starlink constellation has potential military capabilities, which the authors claim could be used to track hypersonic missiles, dramatically increase the data transmission speeds of US drones and stealth fighter jets, or even purposefully collide with Chinese satellites. .

“A combination of methods of hard kill and soft kill should be adopted to make some Starlink satellites lose their functions and destroy the constellation’s operating system,” said Ren Yuanzhen, a researcher at the Beijing Institute of Tracking and Telecommunications, which is part of the Chinese military’s Strategic Support Force.

Translated as “hard death” and “soft death”, the terms refer to two categories of space weapons, with the hard being weapons that physically hit their targets (like missiles) and the soft related to jamming devices and laser weapons.

According to the US Department of Defense, China already has several methods to disable satellites, such as microwave jammers that can disrupt communications or burn electrical components, as well as millimeter-resolution laser equipment that can blind sensors, cyber weapons to hack into transmission networks, and long-range anti-satellite missiles (ASAT).

However, the authors of the Chinese article say that these measures, which are effective against stray satellites, will not be enough to destroy Starlink’s. “The Starlink constellation constitutes a decentralized system. The confrontation is not about individual satellites, but about the entire system,” the researchers wrote, adding that an attack on the Starlink system would require “some low-cost, high-efficiency measures.”

According to the website space.com, the document does not make it clear enough what exactly these measures would be. Basically, the researchers propose that China build its own spy satellites to watch over Starlink, find new and improved ways to hack systems, and develop more efficient methods to take down multiple satellites in a decentralized network. This could come through the deployment of lasers, microwave weapons, or smaller satellites that could be used to ignite Starlink satellites.

At the same time, China is also looking to compete directly with Elon Musk’s company by launching its own satellite network: Xing Wang, or Starnet, which also aims to provide global internet access.

A report recently released by the US Department of Defense says that China has more than doubled its number of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) satellites since 2019, from 124 to 250.

At the beginning of 2022, China’s total number of satellites, including non-ISR ones, was 499, which places the country in second place in the ranking of nations with the most satellites in orbit. In first, obviously, is the USA, with 2,944 (considering those of Starlink).

