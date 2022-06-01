INFLUENZA VACCINATION CONTINUES THIS WEDNESDAY – Taubaté City Hall

Taubaté Prefecture continues with the Influenza vaccination campaign this Wednesday, June 1th.

For the public: ELDERLY 60 YEARS AND OLDER

Influenza Vaccine + COVID:

– Influenza: for seniors 60 YEARS AND OLDER.

– COVID: for elderly people aged 60 YEARS AND OLDER for the application of the 2nd ADDITIONAL DOSE (4th dose), who took the 1st additional dose (3rd dose) at least 4 months ago, regardless of the immunizing agent applied.

To introduce: document RG, CPF, proof of Taubaté residence, proof of the 1st ADDITIONAL dose (3rd dose) of the vaccine against COVID-19, applied in Taubaté.

For the public: Health professionals

Influenza Vaccine: for all Health Professionals regardless of age.

for all Health Professionals regardless of age. MEASLES Vaccine: for all Health Professionals who have not proven 02 (two) doses of measles vaccine in their vaccine portfolio, regardless of age.

for all Health Professionals who have not proven 02 (two) doses of measles vaccine in their vaccine portfolio, regardless of age. Vaccine against COVID – for the application of the 2nd ADDITIONAL DOSE (4th dose): for Health Professionals over 60 years of age and who have had an interval of 04 (four) months from the 1st Additional Dose (3rd dose) for at least 04 months, regardless of the immunizing agent applied.

To introduce: document RG, CPF, Proof of training and performance as a Health Professional, Routine vaccine card for evaluation of the SARAMPO immunobiological, and proof of Taubaté residence. In the case of people over 60 years of age, for the application of the 2nd ADDITIONAL DOSE (4th dose) you must also present proof of the 1st ADDITIONAL dose (3rd dose) of the vaccine against COVID-19, applied in Taubaté.

For the public: pregnant women

Influenza Vaccine: for all pregnant women.

To introduce: document RG, CPF and proof of Taubaté residence.

For the public: Puerperal women (all women in the period up to 45 days after childbirth).

Influenza Vaccine: for all puerperal women.

To introduce: document RG, CPF, document proving the pregnancy (birth certificate, pregnant woman’s card, document from the hospital where the birth took place, among others) and proof of Taubaté residence.

For the public: Elementary and higher education teachers

Influenza Vaccine: for all teachers in elementary schools (nursery, preschools, elementary, high school, vocational training and EJA) and higher schools, both public and private.

To introduce: document RG, CPF, document proving your active link as a teacher in these schools (primary and higher education) and proof of residence in Taubaté.

For the public: Disabled people

Influenza Vaccine: Individuals with permanent disabilities will be considered those who have one or more of the following limitations:

– Motor limitation that causes great difficulty or inability to walk or climb stairs.

– Individuals with great difficulty or inability to hear even with the use of a hearing aid.

– Individuals with great difficulty or inability to see even when wearing glasses.

– Individuals with a permanent intellectual disability that limits their usual activities, such as working, going to school, playing, etc.

To introduce: document RG, CPF, consider self-declared disability and proof of Taubaté residence.

For the public: People with Comorbidities

Influenza Vaccine: for people with non-communicable chronic diseases and other special medical conditions regardless of age according to the table:

To introduce: ID card, CPF, proof of belonging to one of these risk groups (exams, prescriptions, medical report, prescription, etc.) and proof of Taubaté residence.

For the public: Collective road transport workers for urban and long-haul passengers.

✔ Influenza Vaccine: for road public transport workers for urban and long-distance passengers. (This group includes: drivers and collectors of public road transport of passengers.)

To introduce: document RG, CPF, document that proves the effective exercise of the function of professional driver/collector of passenger transport and proof of Taubaté residence.

For the public: truck drivers

✔ Influenza Vaccine: for truck drivers – Road freight transport driver defined in art. 1, II of Law No. 13,103, of March 2, 2015, which deals with the regulation of the profession of driver.

To introduce: document RG, CPF, document that proves the effective exercise of the function of professional driver of road freight transport (truck driver).

For the public: Port Workers

✔ Influenza Vaccine: for the port worker, including administrative staff.

To introduce: document RG, CPF, document proving the effective exercise of the port worker function and proof of Taubaté residence.

For the public: Fprison system workers

✔ Influenza Vaccine: for prison staff

To introduce: document RG, CPF, document that proves their work in the prison system and proof of residence in Taubaté.

For the public: Professionals in the security and rescue forces

✔ Influenza Vaccine: for federal, military, civil and highway police officers; military and civilian firefighters; and municipal guards.

To introduce: document RG, CPF, document that proves your work in the security and rescue force and proof of residence in Taubaté.

For the public: Armed Forces Professionals

✔ Influenza Vaccine: for active members of the Armed Forces (Navy, Army and Air Force).

To introduce: document RG, CPF, document that proves its link active with the service of the armed forces or presentation of a declaration issued by the service in which he works and proof of residence in Taubaté.

Locations:

Vaccination rooms in the health units ESF Água Quente, ESF Chácara Silvestre, ESF Continental, ESF Marlene Miranda, ESF Novo Horizonte, ESF Santa Tereza, ESF Vila Marli, PAMO Baronesa, PAMO Belém, PAMO Cidade Jardim, PAMO Estiva and PAMO Quiririm – Hours: 8 am to 3 pm. If necessary, passwords will be distributed until 2 pm.

Vaccination rooms in the health units ESF Esplanada Santa Terezinha, ESF Piratininga, ESF São Gonçalo, UBS MAIS Três Maria I (Fazendinha). Hours: 8 am to 6 pm. If necessary, passwords will be distributed until 5 pm.

For the public: Children from 06 months to under 05 years old (04 years 11 months and 29 days):

Influenza Vaccine: for children aged 6 months to under 5 years (04 years 11 months and 29 days) who will be vaccinated for the first time and those who have received one or two doses of seasonal influenza vaccine in previous years.

for children aged 6 months to under 5 years (04 years 11 months and 29 days) who will be vaccinated for the first time and those who have received one or two doses of seasonal influenza vaccine in previous years. MEASLES Vaccine: for children aged 6 months to under 5 years (04 years 11 months and 29 days) regardless of vaccination status.

To introduce: document RG, CPF or SUS Card and the Municipal Computerized System Card – SIM or proof of residence in Taubaté in the name of the father, mother or legal guardian, MANDATORY present the routine vaccination card and the legal guardian must be present.

Locations:

Vaccination rooms in the health units ESF Água Quente, ESF Chácara Silvestre, ESF Continental, ESF Marlene Miranda, ESF Novo Horizonte, ESF Santa Tereza, PAMO Belém, PAMO Estiva and PAMO Quiririm – Hours: 8 am to 3 pm. If necessary, passwords will be distributed until 2 pm.

Vaccination rooms in the health units ESF Esplanada Santa Terezinha, ESF Piratininga, ESF São Gonçalo, UBS MAIS Três Maria I (Fazendinha). Hours: 8 am to 6 pm. If necessary, passwords will be distributed until 5 pm.