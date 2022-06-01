iOS 16: 6 Things That Can Change on Your iPhone | Operational systems

iOS 16, the next update to Apple’s mobile operating system, should introduce a series of new features to the iPhone. With a release date yet to be officially confirmed, the update should bring improvements in widgets and notifications, as well as app icons with new designs and even innovations in virtual reality. But, as nothing has really been announced, it is important to point out that expectations for iOS 16 are, until then, only rumors. Here are six possible changes coming with iOS 16.

Apple’s new operating system does not yet have a release date, but it should arrive on iPhones in mid-September 2022, as per company tradition. WWDC 2022, Apple’s annual developer conference, is scheduled for June 6, when new devices will be presented to the public and iOS news will be revealed.

In 2021, Apple released iOS 15 on September 20, a week after the release of the iPhone 13. Therefore, for this year, the tech giant is expected to follow this same timetable and announce the stable version of iOS 16 between the end of the year. September and early October, right after the iPhone 14 launch event.

Which devices will be able to upgrade to iOS 16?

As there has been no official confirmation, it is not possible to say which models will receive the update. Despite this, rumors point out that devices from the iPhone 7 will be compatible with iOS 16. Thus, the iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, SE, 11, 11 Pro models , 11 Pro Max, 12 mini, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13 mini, 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, in addition to the new generation of iPhones, should receive the operating system update.

What are the possible innovations of iOS 16?

iPhone widgets, released in iOS 14, should be explored further in the next update. Rumors point out that the shortcuts should get bigger, with wider formats of squares and rectangles, in addition to becoming interactive. Currently, by pressing a widget, the user ends up opening the app completely, which can be impractical. In iOS 16 this should change.

Images leaked on Twitter by the account @LeakersApplePro reveal widgets for music and timer apps with larger formats, outside Control Center and with clickable buttons. In the stopwatch shortcut, for example, you can see keys like “Lap” and “Start”.

2. What’s New in Virtual Reality

New features in virtual and augmented reality are also expected in iOS 16. Nothing has been officially confirmed yet, but, in addition to Apple Glasses — the smart glasses being developed by the technology giant — rumors point out that Apple is also working on a glasses of virtual reality that can have some functions controlled by the iPhone.

3. Newly designed app icons

App icons should also be improved in iOS 16. Rumors indicate that they will be redesigned and will have more depth and texture. Specialist websites also point out that the apps will have a design similar to the icons introduced with the macOS Monterrey update.

4. Changes in the notification system

iOS 15 brought a new way to organize alerts in the iPhone Notification Center: with the hierarchy of the most important alerts and the selection of the most appropriate times of the day to receive them. In iOS 16, according to Mark Gurman, a journalist known for getting some of Apple’s predictions right, new updates to the notification system are also on the way.

It was not clear, however, what should come back in alerts with the announcement of iOS 16. Despite this, functions that explore more quick actions in notifications — such as deleting an email from the warning or marking a message as ” read” — are awaited by users.

5. New ways to track your health on mobile

The update has also generated some expectation regarding new health resources. In addition to revealing possible changes to notifications, Mark Gurman also hinted that wellness-focused news will be explored in the new iOS update. The journalist, however, limited himself to saying that these functions would be related to the ways of “monitoring health”.

Despite this, according to the specialized website MacWorld, unprecedented features should be explored in watchOS — the operating system for the company’s smartwatches. In this sense, iOS 16 should bring support for some of these functions. In addition, the site also recalled features announced in the past that have not been released until then, such as the medication reminders function and the ability to track nutritional information details.

6. Car accident detection system

Another novelty that may arrive with iOS 16 is a very useful feature in cases of car accidents. According to expert sources, it is possible that the operating system update includes a function capable of detecting if the user has been involved in an accident. That way, if the tool identifies that there was a collision, it would automatically contact emergency services.

