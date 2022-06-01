iPhone 14: video shows the look of the new generation in ‘prototypes’

O iPhone 14 should only be released in September, but the leaks related to the new generation of the cell phone from apple don’t stop happening. This Monday (30), it was the turn of the leaker specializing in Apple products Sonny Dickson to release a video that shows the supposed look of the line in some “prototypes”.

Designed based on rumors, the models shown in the recording bring almost all the details speculated in recent weeks regarding the look. The absence of the notch is one of them, as reports indicate that the Pro and Pro Max variants will have the notch replaced by the perforated camera is pill form version.

The slightly more rounded edges and the matte side finish, in the more “basic” versions, are some of the other aspects addressed in the 3D models released by Dickson. The design referring to the variants iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max It also has a reduced size camera module, with the lenses positioned diagonally.

Already in the prototypes that would be of the iPhone 14 Pro It’s from iPhone 14 Pro Max, the module is much larger, a change necessary to house the three cameras, the LED flash, the microphone and the LiDAR sensor. Both versions must have a “giant” 48 MP sensor, in addition to being powered by the processor Apple A16 Bionic.

More significant changes should be left for later

If the look shown in the video is confirmed, the iPhone 14 will not have the major design overhaul that was expected. Except for the absence of the notch in two of the models and for minor changes in other parts, the new generation should be very similar to the iPhone 13.

A more significant change is expected to happen in 2024, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He recently suggested that the Cupertino giant will launch an under-screen camera version in iPhone 16which would become the Apple’s first full-screen phone.