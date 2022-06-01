Joint pain can last for months – Cities on the Net

Chikungunya, a disease transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, can cause some sequelae in the joints that can last for months. Brain damage that can impair motor coordination, chronic pain and even joint deformation are some of the problems caused.

According to rheumatologist Joelma Norões, chikungunya fever is divided into phases. “The disease begins with the most acute phase that lasts around 15 days, where the person has a fever, redness in the body, malaise, a bitter mouth sensation and it is at this moment that joint pain begins. Some patients can improve in 15 days, but most can prolong these symptoms up to 3 months, when polyarthritis, joint inflammation, appears more intensely. In chikungunya, pain in hands, feet, knees, shoulders and also cervical spine is characteristic. That’s the classic frame,” she said.

Also according to the specialist, this is a very cyclical and migratory disease and people feel pain in different regions. Therefore, the treatment must be done taking into account each stage and symptom.

“In the acute phase that has fever, the feeling of malaise and indisposition, the most analgesic and antipyretic drugs and, sometimes, drugs for nausea and vomiting are oriented. In the phase of arthritis, it is necessary to perform treatment similar to those used for chronic arthritis, not only with symptomatic treatment with antipyretics”, he points out.

Source: Green City