last update may have nerfed some bosses

FromSoftware is well known for punishing its players, but even the Japanese studio has mercy from time to time. Apparently, the last update (1.04) of Elden Ring, released in April, nerfed some RPG bosses.

As noted by youtuber “Illusory Wall”, boss battles that force the player to face multiple enemies at the same time have become “smoother”, so to speak. Also, it seems that there have been changes in the behavior of some enemies. Check it out in the video below:

The author lists ten changes implemented in Elden Ring that FromSoftware has not previously mentioned. The nerf made battles against more than one boss less aggressive and now the player has more space to fight one without the other abruptly interfering by taking you by surprise.

Apparently, many of these encounters now have a primary opponent, so players are less likely to be immediately attacked by the stronger boss.

The game is now available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

