Learn how to include Vitamin C in your skin care routine

Pure vitamin C has benefits for the skin from rejuvenation to improving its texture, this substance, also known as ascorbic acid, delivers several benefits to the face. According to the doctor Ana Paula Vitti, it is recommended to include the vitamin in skin care routines, either through food or in products suitable for the skin.

The active acts by fighting the action of free radicals – unstable molecules that are stimulated by solar radiation, pollution, smoking, among other factors – and, consequently, preventing the appearance of signs of premature aging – such as sagging, stains and wrinkles.

“Vitamin C is an integral part of all the therapeutic arsenals we have, to improve collagenase, the texture of the three layers of the skin, it is an antioxidant, but it also biostimulates all the cell membranes, the skin gets better, with more freshness, luminosity, that glow that everyone expects”, he explains.

If used together, studies show that vitamin C and sunscreen reinforce protection even more (Photo: Nilzete Franco/FolhaBV)



How to use?

Vitamin C products can also be used throughout the day in conjunction with sunscreen. The doctor recommends using the product in the morning, along with sunscreen to enhance protection against sunlight and pollution, providing an antioxidant effect; At night, before bed, after washing your face to treat skin blemishes, wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging.

““It can be used both orally, or topically with the serums that are very fashionable, creamy lotions and also injectables along with nutrologists, there are many benefits in the patient’s body, but always going through the doctors, to know the adequate dosages. There are an immense amount of products with vitamin C, but it is always advisable to look for the most well-known and respected brands or those handled by a trusted doctor,’ he says.

Sunscreen

Vitamin C before sunscreen enhances skin protection. If used together, studies show that vitamin C and sunscreen further strengthen protection against the action of free radicals.

“There are a number of sunscreens that are called functional, they also have the function of benefits and treatment for the skin, with hyaluronic acid for more aged skins, depigmenting for blemishes, and vitamin C helps giving luminosity to the skin and helps in the pore closures. It is one of the components that are now part of modern sunscreens, which can now be called bifunctional, that is, in addition to protecting the skin from aging and preventing sunburn, they also repair some of the damage that the skin has suffered while using it. years due to pre-existing diseases or exposure to the sun and pollutants” concludes the doctor.

by Raisa Carvalho