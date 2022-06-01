Meaning of moons on WhatsApp: understand emojis and how to use them | Social networks

Moon emojis are among the faces with the most misunderstood meaning by users during conversations on apps like WhatsApp, Telegram and even Instagram DMs. Although they are literal representations of something, the figures can receive different connotations within the context of the exchange of messages and not only have to do with what is displayed. In this way, like other emojis, moons have a double meaning and can even allude to sexual proposals. See below for all the meanings of moon emojis.

1 out of 5 Moon emojis on WhatsApp can have different meanings; understand — Photo: Letícia Rosa/TechTudo Moon emojis on WhatsApp can have different meanings; understand — Photo: Letícia Rosa/TechTudo

Moon without lighting smiling or moon lit up smiling

Many users end up assigning new meanings to emojis, even if they have nothing to do with literal symbolism. The moon emoji without lighting and smiling, for example, is often used to give a more provocative tone to the conversation, such as when someone wants to show romantic or sexual interest in another person.

2 of 5 Smiling Moon Emojis — Photo: Reproduction/Emojipedia Smiling moon emojis — Photo: Reproduction/Emojipedia

According to the website Emojipedia, though, the dark, smiling moon represents the new moon, while the lit moon depicts the full moon. The smiling face of both means “the joy of man on reaching the moon”.

Moon in different phases (waning, waxing, new, full…)

All the phases of the moon are represented in the emojis. The new moon (filled disk) without illumination and with some craters can be used to represent the night, astronomy and outer space. The crescent moon is expressed by a yellow half moon, curving to the right, and can be used to say good night, for example.

3 out of 5 Moon emojis gained sexual connotations on WhatsApp, messenger for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones — Photo: Reproduction/Emojipedia Moon emojis gained sexual connotations on WhatsApp, messenger for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones — Photo: Reproduction/Emojipedia

The full moon, characterized by a yellow circle, can also represent the night and outer space, but it is also widely used during the Halloween holiday. Lastly, the Waning Moon, which is half lit and half dark and cratered, can signify mysterious or confused feelings, such as “feeling divided”.

Representing the waning phase, the smiling half moon, as well as the other smiling phases, signifies the joy of the man in the moon. The emoji can be used to symbolize the night or even express good night in a conversation. But WhatsApp users use this icon to communicate something else: the smiling crescent turned to the right means “naughty”, and the smiling crescent turned to the left alludes to “holy” or “shy” behavior.

4 of 5 “What is the meaning of moon emojis?”: understand the double meaning attributed; — Photo: Reproduction / Emojipedia “What is the meaning of moon emojis?”: understand the double meaning attributed; — Photo: Reproduction / Emojipedia

The eclipse moon emoji has three versions. The first, represented by half lit and half dark, according to Emojipedia, can represent “hidden” feelings, but some internet users use it to signal oral sex. The second version, which has a thin line lit and the rest dark, may indicate that the person has never had sex. The third and final, which depicts more than half lit and a small dark beam, can also symbolize oral sex.

5 of 5 Eclipse moon emojis are used to represent sexual content in WhatsApp messages — Photo: Reproduction/Emojipedia Eclipse moon emojis are used to represent sexual content in WhatsApp messages — Photo: Reproduction / Emojipedia

It is worth mentioning that, although new interpretations have been attributed, all the emojis actually mean the lunar eclipse in its different phases.