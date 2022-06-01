Mogi das Cruzes schedules application of the 3rd dose of the vaccine for adolescents

The Municipal Health Department of Mogi das Cruzes is already scheduling online for the application of the 3rd dose or additional dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for adolescents aged between 12 and 17 years, as recommended by the Ministry of Health.

For the adolescent to receive the booster dose of the immunizing agent, a period of at least four months after the 2nd dose is required. Scheduling must be done through www.cliquevacina.com.br.

Vaccination on free demand on weekends continues to be specific for serving other audiences in updating doses overdue.

On the next two Saturdays, June 4th and 11th, special vaccination actions are scheduled at some health posts and strategic schools, in addition to the Pró-Hiper drive, in the Mogilar neighborhood.

In addition, the Municipal Health Department starts this Wednesday (1) the Vaccination against Covid-19 and Influenza in public spaces. The service starts at the Student Terminal, from 9 am to 8 pm, until Friday (3). Next week, the immunization will be carried out at the Central Terminal and at the Municipal Market of Mogi das Cruzes.

Influenza vaccine remains available for the following groups: Pregnant women and postpartum women (women up to 45 days after childbirth); Elderly (60 years and over); People with disabilities; People with comorbidities (as defined by the Ministry of Health); Health workers; Teachers/workers of regular education schools (children, elementary, secondary and higher); Collective road transport workers (bus drivers and collectors); Truckers and Porters; Police officers (civilian, military and others), members of the Fire Department, Municipal Guard and Armed Forces; Indigenous and Quilombolas.

