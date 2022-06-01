Monkey pox: People with skin rash should abstain from sex | Health

Reproduction / WHO 5.20.2022 monkey pox case

UK medical officials have urged anyone who develops a rash – one of the symptoms of monkeypox – to refrain from having sex. More than 300 cases of the disease have already been detected, since the beginning of May, in 24 countries where it is not endemic, 179 of them among the British.

The UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) published new health guidelines on Tuesday to limit the spread of monkeypox, the virus responsible for monkeypox. Measures include abstaining from sex until symptoms disappear and using condoms for two months after infection.

The announcement comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) released a risk assessment on Sunday, warning that its “moderate” outbreak rating could rise to “high” if the virus “establishes itself as a human pathogen” and spreads. for vulnerable groups such as children and immunocompromised people.

“We are reminding people to look for new spots, ulcers or blisters anywhere on the body,” Ruth Milton, senior medical adviser at the UKHSA, told the Daily Mail. — If someone suspects something, especially if they have recently had a new sexual partner, they should limit their contact with others and contact their local sexual health service as soon as possible. This will help us to limit the transmission of the virus.

A significant proportion of monkeypox cases, as confirmed by the World Health Organization (WHO) or national health authorities, involve homosexuals, bisexuals or men who have sex with men. However, UNAIDS, the United Nations program to fight AIDS, specified that the disease is transmitted by contact with an infected person and “therefore, can affect everyone”.

According to the WHO, the “sudden appearance” and “wide geographic scope” of the cases suggest that widespread human transmission of the virus — which spreads through skin-to-skin contact and droplets from infected people — is underway. According to the organization, the increase in smallpox infections in monkeys suggests that the virus “may be circulating unrecognized for several weeks or more”.

The Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS Nacional) monitors a suspected case of monkeypox identified in a patient in Porto Alegre (RS). According to the notification, obtained by GLOBO, the possible infected person is a man who arrived in Brazil from Portugal on the 10th. On Monday morning, the patient will undergo a consultation and will have the material collected for the exams. In addition, the Ministry of Health stated that there are two other possible infections in the country, one in Ceará and another in Santa Catarina.