Monkeypox: Brazil investigates 3 suspected cases – 05/31/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

Brazil is investigating a third suspected case of monkeypox, this time in Rio Grande do Sul. The first two suspected cases were reported this Monday (30) by the Ministry of Health, one in Ceará and another in Santa Catarina.

The Rio Grande Sul Health Department stated that the patient lives in Portugal and traveled to Porto Alegre. He is being monitored and clinically followed at the home of family members in the capital of Rio Grande do Sul.

According to the folder, the man is unaware that he has had contact with any suspected or confirmed case of monkeypox in Europe.

He initially sought medical attention on the 19th of May and then on the 23rd. With the initiation of treatment, he “reports partial improvement of the complaints”.

The Ceará Health Department stated that the main hypothesis, however, is chickenpox (chickenpox). The patient lives in Fortaleza, has not been anywhere with confirmed cases of monkeypox or had contact with infected people.

In Santa Catarina, health authorities say that the case under investigation is that of a 27-year-old woman who lives in Dionísio Cerqueira, a city on the border with Paraná and on the border with Argentina – a country that confirmed the first cases of Monkeypox in Latin America.

The patient was admitted with rashes on different parts of the body, fever, dysphagia (difficulty swallowing), muscle pain, weakness and enlarged lymph nodes.

The symptoms, according to the state secretary, started a week ago, and the woman is now waiting for the results of tests for other diseases. The municipal surveillance center monitors the patient.

No cases have been confirmed so far in Brazil. The Rio Grande do Sul Health Department has not yet provided information about the patient.

Faced with the first suspected cases, the ministry has stated that it “is in contact with states to support monitoring and health surveillance actions”. The federal government created a situation room to monitor the progress of the disease.

According to the bulletin released this Tuesday (31), 333 cases of monkeypox have already been confirmed in 23 countries. Seven are still under investigation.

The main signs and symptoms of monkeypox are fever, skin rashes, and enlarged lymph nodes (adenomegaly). As a preventive measure, the Ministry of Health suggests that people wear a mask and wash their hands.

The news of new cases in the world has led Brazilians to look for the vaccine and for old vaccination cards.

In a survey carried out by Abcvac (Brazilian Association of Vaccine Clinics) at the request of the Sheet, 73% of the associates responded that the demand for an immunizing agent has increased. Of the total, 25% stated that there is “a lot” of demand and 48%, that there is “some” demand.

Despite recent interest, no smallpox immunizer is available either in the private network or in the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde). The vaccine stopped being applied in Brazil in 1979 and, in May 1980, the World Health Assembly officially declared the eradication of the disease.