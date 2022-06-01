Monkeypox: Brazil registers three suspected cases of the disease

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Health, has just announced that it is monitoring three suspected cases of monkeypox in Brazil. According to information from the folder, notifications of the new disease took place in Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Ceará.

In Ceará, according to information from the State Health Department, the suspected case is a resident of Fortaleza. According to the agency, measures of home isolation and collection of material for exams are in progress.

On the other hand, in Rio Grande do Sul, the Health Department started to consider a case that was being monitored as suspicious. The case concerns a man from Portugal who is traveling to Porto Alegre. He sought medical care on the 19th and again on the 23rd. The citizen informed that he had no knowledge of contact with contaminated people in Portugal.

Finally, the third case occurred in Santa Catarina. The suspect is a 27-year-old woman, resident of the city of Dionísio Cerqueira, in the west of the state. The patient began to show symptoms on the 24th and is currently awaiting the results of laboratory tests.

about the disease

For those who still don’t know, monkeypox is very similar to human smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980. The disease mainly occurs in Central and West Africa. Generally, cases usually appear in the vicinity of tropical forests where there are animals that are contaminated with the virus.

How is monkeypox transmitted? At first, it is important to point out that monkeypox is not a disease that is easily contagious among humans. For contamination to occur, for example, there must be proximity or contact with an animal, or with someone infected. Currently, in the case of humans, the most defended thesis is that rodents are the main reservoir of the disease, since transmission can occur through contact with objects contaminated with fluids from the lesions of infected patients, through secretions or droplets of the disease. respiratory system. In any case, it is important to note that the disease can also be transmitted in the following way: by coughing or sneezing from an infected person;

touching clothing, bedding, or towels used by an infected person;

touching blisters or scabs on someone infected’s skin. What are the symptoms? First of all, it is important to note that the symptoms of the disease usually appear from 5 to 21 days after infection and last on average between two and four weeks. The most common symptoms are: Headache;

Back and muscle pain;

swollen lymph nodes;

Goosebumps;

Fever;

Rashes that can be spots, lesions, or blisters. Treatment Treatment of monkeypox currently includes basically two methods: Medicines to relieve symptoms;

Smallpox vaccine works and can contribute to the control of disease outbreaks.