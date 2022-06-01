Monkeypox grows fast in UK, health service urges suspects to abstain from sex – News

The number of confirmed cases of monkey pox is growing exponentially in the UK and worries the UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA).

Only last Monday (30) 71 new patients were registered, bringing the number of infected to 179. Of these, 172 are in England; four in Scotland; two in Northern Ireland and one in Wales.

Even without scientific evidence that the disease is transmitted sexually, that is, through semen, the UKHSA has asked that anyone who has a new spot or rash on the skin to abstain from sexual intercourse as long as they have the symptom. Especially if that person has had a new partner in the last month.

In the case of confirmation of the infection, the authorities ask that the person is isolated for 21 days and that, at least until two months after the end of the disease, he only has sex with the use of condoms.

“We are reminding people to look for new spots, ulcers or blisters anywhere on their body. If anyone suspects they may have them, especially if they have recently had a new sexual partner, they should limit their contact with others and contact contact NHS 111 or your local sexual health service as soon as possible, but call before going in person. This will help us to limit the transmission of the virus,” said Ruth Milton, medical adviser to the UKHSA.

According to the agency, the common thread among the patients is that they are men who declare themselves to be homosexuals, bisexuals or who have sex with other men. However, abstinence is suggested for all people, regardless of gender or sexual orientation.

Until then, monkeypox was considered a disease with rare transmission that occurred through close contact between people.

Due to the characteristics of this outbreak, scientists are investigating what may explain the unusual increase in cases, while public health authorities in the United States and European countries suspect that there is some degree of community transmission.

The WHO (World Health Organization) emphasizes that it is important that the outbreak is controlled now so that the infection of children and people with problems in the immune system who are at greater risk of death is avoided.



