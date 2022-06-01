MS investigates suspected case of monkeypox; is the 4th in the country

The government of Mato Grosso do Sul confirmed that it is investigating a suspected case of monkeypox in Corumbá, a municipality 415 kilometers away from Campo Grande.

This Tuesday (31/5), the State Secretary of Health stated, in a note, that a 16-year-old Bolivian teenager sought medical attention.

The young man is isolated and undergoing treatment. He has reddish lesions on the body, spreading through the mouth, genital region, scalp and chest, in addition to fever. According to the folder, the teenager lives in Porto Quijarro, Bolivia.

Mato Grosso do Sul is the fourth Brazilian state to register a suspected case of the disease. Before, Ceará, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul had already detected possible illnesses.

Two possible cases of monkeypox are investigated by the Ministry of Health in Santa Catarina and Ceará. According to the ministry, patients are isolated and in recovery.

Rio Grande do Sul is investigating whether a man who landed in Porto Alegre after returning from Portugal on May 10 may have brought the disease.

The most recent overview from the World Health Organization (WHO) counts 257 cases of monkeypox in 20 countries outside Africa. Another 120 suspicious occurrences are being investigated.

The disease has already been identified in countries such as the United States, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, Portugal, Spain, Northern Ireland, Argentina, Germany, Belgium, France, Netherlands, Italy, Sweden, Austria and Switzerland.

Anvisa and Ministry of Health

Against the disease, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) recommends physical distancing whenever possible, the use of protective masks and frequent hand hygiene against the transmission of monkeypox.

On May 23, the Ministry of Health installed a situation room to monitor the possible arrival of monkeypox in Brazil.

The disease

The disease was first diagnosed in humans in 1970 and, according to the profile of currently infected patients (mostly gay or bisexual men), it is probably transmitted through unprotected sex, or through contact with lesions in sick people or droplets released during breathing.

The first symptoms are fever, headache, body and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, chills and blisters that appear all over the body (especially face, hands and feet) and evolve, forming crusts until they fall off.

Monkeypox is transmitted primarily by contact with infected squirrels or monkeys and is most common in African countries – prior to the current outbreak, only four countries outside the continent had identified cases in history.

Scientists believe that the death rate of the disease is similar to that of the first strain of Covid-19, 1 in 100 infected.

Because it is a disease very similar to smallpox, the vaccine against the disease (which is considered eradicated in the world) also serves to prevent contamination. In severe cases, treatment includes antivirals and the use of blood plasma from immunized individuals.

Although relatively rare and transmissible, European experts say the risk of a major outbreak is low.

