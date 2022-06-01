MS records 1st suspected case of monkeypox

interior

This is a 16-year-old teenager who lives in Porto Quijarro, Bolivia.

By Viviane Oliveira | 05/31/2022 11:34

One of the symptoms of smallpox is sores on the body (Photo: reproduction/Agência Brasil)

The SES (State Health Department of Mato Grosso do Sul) registered the 1st suspected case of Monkeypox (disease known as monkeypox) in Corumbá, 428 kilometers from Campo Grande. This is a 16-year-old teenager who lives in Porto Quijarro, Bolivia. The young man sought medical care in the municipality of Corumba, where he is hospitalized and isolated.

On April 26, the teenager was in Santa Cruz de La Sierra, where he had a consultation with a neurologist. The patient used the drug carbamazepine and, since then, reports that after four days of changing the brand of the drug, he began to notice reddish lesions on the body, spreading through the mouth and genital region. Other inflamed lesions were detected on the scalp and chest, in addition to fever (38.5ºC), cervical, armpit and groin swellings.

The patient arrived in Corumbá on May 29 and underwent care in the emergency room, staying in isolation. On May 30, he was referred and admitted to the Santa Casa in the city. According to the teenager’s mother, the family had no contact with anyone with similar symptoms when they went to the hospital in Santa Cruz de La Sierra. But it was on the same day that the patient began to present reddish spots on the body, with ruptured lesions in the penile region, hands and feet.

According to the State Department of Health, several tests were requested to continue the investigation of the case. It is essential to carry out clinical investigation in order to rule out the diseases that qualify as a differential diagnosis. As measures to prevent the disease, the Ministry of Health and SES recommend the use of a face mask and hand washing.