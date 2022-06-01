MS records first suspected case of monkey pox

The State Secretary of Health (SES) reported this Tuesday (31) that the first suspected case of monkeypox in Corumbá was reported. This is a 16-year-old teenager residing in Porto Quijarro, Bolivia. The young man sought medical care in the municipality, where he is hospitalized and isolated.

In a note, the secretariat informed that the teenager was on April 26, in Santa Cruz de La Sierra, where he underwent a consultation with a neurologist. The patient used the drug carbamazepine and, since then, reports that after four days of changing the brand of the drug, he began to notice reddish lesions on the body, spreading through the mouth and region.

Other inflamed lesions were detected on the scalp and thorax, in addition to fever (38.5ºC), cervical, armpit and groin swellings, these being symptoms of the disease.

According to the teenager’s mother, the family had no contact with anyone with similar symptoms and that even though the doctor’s waiting room was full, there was no one with the aforementioned symptoms. On the same day, the patient began to present reddish spots on the body, with ruptured lesions in the penile region, hands and feet.

The teenager arrived in Corumbá, on May 29, and underwent care at the Emergency Room, staying in isolation. On Monday afternoon (30), the victim was admitted to Santa Casa.

The State Department of Health highlighted that several tests were requested to continue the investigation of the case. It emphasizes that it is essential to carry out clinical investigations in order to rule out diseases that qualify as a differential diagnosis, including chickenpox, herpes zoster, measles, zika, dengue, herpes simplex, bacterial skin infections, disseminated gonococcal infection, syphilis primary or secondary, chancroid, lymphogranuloma venereum, granuloma inguinal, molluscum contagiosum (poxvirus), allergic reaction (such as to plants).

1- What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a sylvatic zoonosis, that is, a virus that infects monkeys, but which incidentally can contaminate humans – which usually occurs in forested regions of Central and West Africa. The disease is caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the orthopoxvirus family.

There are two types of monkeypox virus: those from West Africa and those from the Congo Basin (Central Africa). Although monkeypox virus infection in West Africa sometimes leads to severe illness in some individuals, the illness is usually self-limiting (which does not require treatment).

The case fatality rate for the West African virus is 1%, while for the Congo Basin virus it can reach 10%. Children are also at greater risk, and smallpox during pregnancy can lead to complications, congenital smallpox or death of the baby, the WHO points out.

2- What are the symptoms? of the disease

Initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion. Skin lesions first develop on the face and then spread to other parts of the body, including the genitals. The skin lesions look like those of chickenpox or syphilis until they form a crust, which then falls off.

The symptoms of monkeypox can be mild or severe, and the skin lesions can be itchy or painful. Milder cases of smallpox can go unnoticed and pose a risk of person-to-person transmission. There is likely to be little immunity to infection in those who travel or are otherwise exposed, as the endemic disease is usually limited to parts of West and Central Africa.

3- How contagion occurs

The source of infection in the reported cases has not yet been confirmed by the WHO. In general, monkeypox can be spread through contact with droplets exhaled by an infected person (human or animal) or through contact with skin lesions caused by the disease or contaminated materials such as clothing and bedding. The incubation period for monkeypox is usually six to 13 days, but can range from five to 21 days. So infected people need to be isolated and under observation for 21 days.

4- How the disease was identified

Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958, when two outbreaks of a smallpox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research. The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, during a period of intensified efforts to eliminate smallpox. Since then, monkeypox has been reported in humans in other Central and West African countries.

In this possible 2022 outbreak, the first case was identified in England in a man who developed skin lesions in 5/5, was admitted to a London hospital, then transferred to a specialist infectious disease center until monkeypox was confirmed. on 5/12. Another case had developed the same skin lesions on 4/30, and the disease was confirmed on 5/13.

5- Has a vaccine

Historically, vaccination against smallpox has been shown to be protective against monkeypox. Although a vaccine (MVA-BN) and a specific treatment (tecovirimat) have been approved for smallpox, in 2019 and 2022 respectively, these countermeasures are still not widely available and populations around the world under the age of 40 or 50 years. they no longer take the vaccine, which protection was offered by previous smallpox vaccination programs, because these campaigns have been discontinued. In the UK, the smallpox vaccine is being offered to people most at risk.

6- How to prevent yourself

Residents and travelers from endemic countries should avoid contact with sick animals (dead or alive) that may harbor monkeypox virus (rodents, marsupials and primates) and should refrain from eating or handling wild game. Hygienizing your hands with soap and water or alcohol gel is important to avoid exposure to the virus, as well as avoiding contact with infected people and using objects from contaminated people and skin lesions.