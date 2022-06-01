MS records first suspected case of monkeypox | Mato Grosso do Sul

The State Secretary of Health (SES) reported this Tuesday (31) that the first suspected case of monkeypox was reported in Corumbá (MS) – a city 415 kilometers from Campo Grande.

According to the SES, he is a 16-year-old teenager residing in Porto Quijarro, Bolivia. The young man sought medical care in the municipality, where he is hospitalized and isolated.

In a note, the secretariat informed that the teenager was on April 26, in Santa Cruz de La Sierra, where he underwent a consultation with a neurologist. The patient used the drug carbamazepine and, since then, reports that after four days of changing the brand of the drug, he began to notice reddish lesions on the body, spreading through the mouth and genital region.

Other inflamed lesions were detected on the scalp and thorax, in addition to fever (38.5ºC), cervical, armpit and groin swellings, these being symptoms of the disease.

Monkeypox: the countries where the disease has already been detected

Monkeypox: Here’s What We Know About Transmission

According to the teenager’s mother, the family had no contact with anyone with similar symptoms and that even though the doctor’s waiting room was full, there was no one with the aforementioned symptoms. On the same day, the patient began to present reddish spots on the body, with ruptured lesions in the penile region, hands and feet.

The teenager arrived in Corumbá, on May 29, and underwent care at the Emergency Room, staying in isolation. On Monday afternoon (30), the victim was admitted to Santa Casa.

Monkey pox: see 5 points about the disease

The State Department of Health highlighted that several tests were requested to continue the investigation of the case. It emphasizes that it is essential to carry out clinical investigations in order to rule out diseases that qualify as a differential diagnosis, including chickenpox, herpes zoster, measles, zika, dengue, herpes simplex, bacterial skin infections, disseminated gonococcal infection, syphilis primary or secondary, chancroid, lymphogranuloma venereum, granuloma inguinal, molluscum contagiosum (poxvirus), allergic reaction (such as to plants).

2 of 2 Microscope image shows monkeypox virus — Photo: Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP Microscope image shows monkeypox virus — Photo: Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP

Monkeypox is an infectious disease that is usually mild and endemic in parts of West and Central Africa. It is spread by close contact, and can be contained relatively easily through measures such as isolation and hygiene.

headaches

body pain

swollen lymph nodes

tiredness

skin rashes on hands and feet.

The Ministry of Health reported this Monday (30) that it was notified of two suspected cases of monkeypox in Brazil. One suspected case is in Ceará and the other in Santa Catarina. A third case, which may be suspected, is being monitored in Rio Grande do Sul.

According to the folder, the patients “continue isolated and in recovery, being monitored by the health surveillance teams. The investigation of the cases is in progress and collection will be made for laboratory analysis”.