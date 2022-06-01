New Google? ProtonMail announces new name and privacy services

ProtonMail is already one of the top encrypted email services on the planet — and one of the most popular when it comes to privacy and security. The company offers an encrypted email service that can only be accessed by sender and recipient. Not even the company itself has access to this information.

Last week, the brand announced that it will be called just “Proton”, and took the opportunity to launch new products and a new strategy to be more competitive in the market.

ProtonMail was founded in 2013, at a time when privacy and internet security were being hotly debated. The themes gained strength after the leaks of the NSA (National Security Agency of the USA) that revealed evidence that officials and heads of state were spied on by the American agency.

With the name change, the company also expands its product portfolio, with VPN service, cloud storage and even encrypted calendar.

The company’s CEO Andy Yen gave an interview to the wired stating that the company’s new strategy is to make the security and privacy ecosystem subscription available as an alternative to Google services. The idea is to offer a safer and more privacy option for users who want to leave big tech services.

Yen acknowledged that it is not yet possible to compete on equal terms with the technology giant, but the company’s change in strategy is already a big step. In addition, the CEO believes that the fact that the company offers full user privacy can be an attraction.

Google’s privacy policies state that no one will have access to user data, only Google. In the case of Proton, users can be unconcerned because not even the company will access personal data.

The company’s change, in addition to offering more security and privacy products, is intended to keep the company alive in the market, as Proton does not receive any ad or advertising revenue, and therefore depends on the subscription plans that offers users.

You can access the company’s services on the web version and in apps available for Android and iOS. The new cloud storage service is still in beta, but it should have its final version released soon.

With the change, the company will have three plans for users: the first, is completely free, offers access to all services offered by Proton, but limited to basic features. The second, Mail Plus, costs 5 euros and offers 15GB of storage, access to security products and a domain shortening feature.

The last plan costs 12 euros and offers 500 GB of storage, the possibility of up to three custom domains, all the services in the company’s portfolio and high-speed VPN internet.