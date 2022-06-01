Newborns are not receiving the child’s booklet in SC; understand

Newborns in Santa Catarina are not receiving the child’s booklet in 2022. Some cities in Santa Catarina report that they have been without the document for more than three months to deliver to their parents.

According to the SES (Secretary of State for Health), the Ministry of Health has not passed on new copies of the document for two years and is awaiting receipt. Also according to the folder, the federal government had “problems with printing”.

The Municipality of São José, located in Greater Florianópolis, for example, reported that the last batch of the document was in March this year.

Also according to the city hall, the municipality does not have its own booklet and is awaiting the Ministry of Health, as the forecast that has been passed on is that a new shipment will be sent by August.

The Florianópolis City Hall also explained that it had some copies, but the stock ran out six months ago.

The ministry reported, on the morning of this Wednesday (1st), that 90,000 children were born between May 2021 and May 2022. considering that some cities are providing it in their own way”, he adds.

In contact with the ND+SES informed that the government has an open tender for its own production, but did not declare the deadline for starting distribution.

“Currently, those born have not received the document, when the material is available, family members will be called for delivery”, adds the SES, through a note.

The Municipality of São José clarified that the Child Health Program guides families who can then retrieve the document at the UBS (Basic Health Unit).

The report of ND+ contacted the Ministry of Health during the afternoon of this Tuesday (31), but there was no return until 19:30.

What is the Child’s Handbook?

According to the Federal Government’s own definition, the Child’s Handbook provides guidance on child care so that it grows and develops in a healthy way.

Thus, information on the rights and duties of children and parents, breastfeeding, healthy complementary food, vaccines, oral health, developmental milestones and consumption.

In addition, the booklet provides information on access to equipment and social and education programs.

The document must contain information about the child’s care in health, education and social assistance services for monitoring from the moment of birth.

“By registering the information in the Child’s Handbook, professionals share this data with the family and facilitate the integration of social actions”, complements the federal government.

The booklet underwent a reformulation in 2019. At the time, the name changed from “Child Health Booklet” to “Child Booklet – Citizenship Passport”. In addition to the new layout, the document received new topics such as care for premature babies, use of electronics and child consumption.

The Child’s Handbook was built by a group of specialists with extensive experience in the areas of child growth and development and was agreed on an intersectoral basis with the Ministry of Citizenship and Education, in addition to having undergone Public Consultation in December 2015.

See the SES statement in full:

The Santa Catarina State Health Department awaits the receipt of new copies of the Child’s Handbook provided by the Ministry of Health. This year the 3rd edition was released.

Due to the delay in delivery, the State has an open bid for its own production. Currently, those born have not received the document, when the material is available, family members will be called for delivery.