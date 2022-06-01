Number of global monkeypox cases doubles in five days to pass 600 – News













The number of confirmed cases of monkey pox around the world surpassed the 600 mark in the early afternoon of Tuesday (31), double the number observed five days ago by the real-time monitoring of the Global.health initiative, which brings together researchers from universities such as Harvard and Oxford.

Twenty-nine countries already have at least one confirmed diagnosis. THE England tops the list, followed by Spain it’s from Portugal. See the updated number of cases as of 1:30 pm ET today:

• England: 183

• Spain: 132

• Portugal: 100

• Germany: 38

• Netherlands: 26

• Canada: 26

• France: 17

• United States: 15

• Italy: 13

• Belgium: 9

• Czech republic:

• Scotland: 4

• Sweden: 4

• Switzerland: 4

• United Arab Emirates: 4

• Argentina: 2

• Australia: 2

• Denmark: 2

• Ireland: 2

• Northern Ireland: 2

• Israel: 2

• Slovenia: 2

• Austria: 1

• Finland: 1

• Hungary: 1

• Malta: 1

• Mexico: 1

• Norway: 1

• Wales: 1

Another 124 cases were reported in 12 countries, including three in Brazil. The suspected cases investigated are in the Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Ceara.

the own WHO (World Health Organization) expects the number of monkeypox diagnoses to increase in the coming days due to the strengthening of epidemiological surveillance services in places where the outbreak is most significant.

Meanwhile, experts are trying to understand how a disease considered difficult to transmit between humans spreads so quickly in countries where it had never been detected and without a link between many cases – nor a history of travel to areas where it is endemic (countries in equatorial Africa). ).











































