Only 3 in 10 Brazilian children have already been vaccinated against measles in 2022; campaign ends on Friday | Vaccine

The national vaccination campaign against the disease runs until this Friday (3). Children 6 months to 4 years, 11 months and 29 days of age can be immunized; the vaccine is given in one dose.

Vaccination is free and available at SUS health posts. Vaccination is essential to ensure protection against measles, which can cause fever, ear infection, pneumonia, diarrhea, conjunctivitis, loss of appetite, and seizures (see infographic below and keep reading).

In more serious cases, the disease can reach the airways, cause brain damage and death.

Minimum measles vaccination coverage should be 95%. This year, however, that percentage is only 30.3%, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

The worst rates are in Amapá and Roraima, which have only 8.9% immunization coverage for children from 6 months to 4 years of age – the age group of the national campaign. Paraíba is the only state that has already vaccinated half of the children, with 50.7% coverage.

In addition to children, other audiences can also be immunized in the campaign: