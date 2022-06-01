PCTop gaming chair: 8 options that promise more comfort when gaming | Which one to buy?

PCTop offers a wide catalog of gaming chairs in Brazil. This product is suitable for those who spend many hours on the computer whether gaming or even at home office. The cheapest model on the list is the PCTop Racer, which features neck and lumbar back pillows and footrest for around R$787.

The PCTop Starlight, on the other hand, brings RGB lighting and promises to support up to 120 kg for prices starting at R$889. Another alternative is the PCTop Strike, which has a padded fixed armrest and an adjustable backrest angle of 135 degrees for prices that start from of BRL 1,740. Here are eight PCTop chairs for sale in 2022.

🔎 Want to buy a gaming chair? See tips for choosing the right model

1 of 9 PCTop gaming chair: see eight models for prices ranging from R$787 to R$1,740 — Photo: Disclosure/Unsplash PCTop gaming chair: see eight models for prices ranging from R$787 to R$1,740 — Photo: Disclosure/Unsplash

Where to buy gaming chair? Ask your questions in the TechTudo Forum

Racer 1006 is an ergonomic model from PCTop. It has backrest pillows for neck and lumbar and accompanies footrest. The tilting mechanism is a butterfly type, which does not allow locking when tilting. The piston is class 3. The chair has an adjustable backrest angle of up to 135 degrees, however, the armrests are fixed. Its coating is made of synthetic PU fabric, a material that promises to be resistant and flexible. The product is sold for prices starting at R$ 787.

The upholstery density is 60 kg/cm³ on the seat while the backrest is 28 kg/cm³. The base is made of Five Star nylon. The width of the backrest is 54 cm and that of the seat is 38 cm. The model has a total height that varies between 119 cm to 129 cm depending on the piston setting. Despite the ease of assembling the chair, Amazon buyers report poor upholstery quality.

Pros: ease of assembly

ease of assembly Cons: reports that the upholstery is of poor quality

2 of 9 Racer 1006 offers easy assembly — Photo: Publicity/PCTop Racer 1006 offers ease of assembly — Photo: Disclosure/PCTop

The PCTop Premium 1020 has the butterfly mechanism for tilting the chair. Its piston is class 3. The adjustable angle of the backrest is 180 degrees and the armrest is 2D, which allows for adjustment. It is sold for figures from R$ 871.

The seat is 38 cm wide, while the height can be adjusted from 48 cm to 58 cm. The backrest is 50 cm wide.

Pros: adjustable armrest

adjustable armrest Cons: class 3 piston

3 of 9 PCTop Premium 1020 has 2D armrest — Photo: Disclosure/PCTop PCTop Premium 1020 has 2D armrest — Photo: Disclosure/PCTop

Starlight is a model with RGB. The height varies between 119 cm to 129 cm. The width of the backrest is 54 cm and the width of the seat is 38 cm. The item is ergonomic and promises to support up to 120 kg. The chair mechanism is of the butterfly type and the piston is about 100 mm. The chair is found by figures starting from R$ 889.

Made of synthetic PU material, the Starlight has an adjustable angle of the backrest at 135 degrees and the armrest is fixed. The upholstery has a density of 60 kg/m³ on the seat and 28 kg/m³ of density on the backrest. It comes with pillows for neck and lumbar and the wheels are in nylon 60 mm.

Pros: cost benefit

cost benefit Cons: upholstery can be a little stiff

4 of 9 PCTop Starlight RGB R1005 to make environments more modern — Photo: Disclosure / PCTop PCTop Starlight RGB R1005 to make environments more modern — Photo: Disclosure / PCTop

The Strike 1005 is finished in synthetic PU fabric. Its piston is class 3 with butterfly mechanism. The seat can be adjusted from 45 cm to 55 cm and the depth is 47 cm. The backrest has an adjustable angle of 135 degrees and the armrests are fixed. Chair cushions are at neck and lower back height. This model sells for around R$899.

The upholstery has a density of 60 kg/cm³ on the seat and 28 kg/cm³ on the backrest, which can make the chair a little hard. On Amazon, buyers report that the chair is very comfortable, however, they complain about the fragility of the product over time.

Pros: cost benefit

cost benefit Cons: buyers report product fragility

5 of 9 The Strike 1005 has an adjustable backrest angle of 135 degrees — Photo: Disclosure / PCTop The Strike 1005 has an adjustable backrest angle of 135 degrees — Photo: Disclosure/PCTop

The PCTop 1010 has the upholstery and backrest and butterfly mechanism. The lifting piston is class 3 and the backrest has a fixed adjustable angle, as well as the armrest. The model has two back pillows, one for the neck and the other for the lumbar. The chair is covered in synthetic PU material and the base is in Five Star nylon. It is sold for prices starting at R$ 949.

Regarding the upholstery, the seat density is 60 kg/cm³, while the upholstery has 30 kg/cm³ on the back. The 1010 has a width of 55 cm on the backrest and 50 cm on the seat. The adjustable seat height ranges from 47 to 57 cm.

Pros: two pillows

two pillows Cons: fixed backrest and does not allow adjustment

6 of 9 PCTop 1010 has pillows at neck and lumbar height — Photo: Disclosure / PCTop PCTop 1010 has pillows at neck and lumbar height — Photo: Disclosure/PCTop

The PCTop 1022 has a Five Star nylon base and class 3 piston. Its tilting mechanism is a butterfly type. It has an adjustable angle of 180 degrees while the armrest is in 3D, allowing for adjustment. The model is seen for around R$ 988.

The chair also has two pillows for neck and lumbar. It has a total height of 119 cm to 129 cm, depending on the adjustment. The seat is 38 cm wide and the backrest is 54 cm wide, while the height varies according to the adjustment, which can be from 45 cm to 55 cm.

pros : 3D armrest

: 3D armrest cons: butterfly type mechanism

7 of 9 The PCTop 1022 has an adjustable angle of 180 degrees — Photo: Publicity/PCTop The PCTop 1022 has an adjustable angle of 180 degrees — Photo: Disclosure/PCTop

This model has a class 3 piston and butterfly tilt mechanism. It has two pillows that are located at the height of the neck and lumbar. The adjustable backrest angle is 180 degrees and the armrest is 2D, which allows adjustments. The product is found for values ​​that start from R$ 1,208.

Made of synthetic PU material, the Super SE 1015 has a 60 kg/cm³ density upholstery for the seat and 30 kg/cm³ for the backrest. The base is in Five Star nylon. The height of the backrest is 81 cm with a width of 55 cm.

Pros: Adjustable backrest angle is 180 degrees

Adjustable backrest angle is 180 degrees Cons: synthetic material

8 of 9 Super SE1015 has 180 degree adjustable backrest angle — Photo: Disclosure / PCTop Super SE1015 has an adjustable backrest angle of 180 degrees — Photo: Disclosure/PCTop

Strike 6022 is a gaming chair with butterfly mechanism and class 3 piston. The base is in Five Star nylon. The model has an adjustable backrest angle of 135 degrees and a padded fixed armrest. Interested consumers need to pay BRL 1,740 to purchase the product.

The chair has two pillows, one for the neck and one for the lumbar. She has a height of 125 cm. The backrest is 72 cm wide and 37 cm wide. The seat height can be adjusted up to 28 cm.

Pros: padded arm

padded arm Cons: high price

9 of 9 Strike 6022 has an adjustable backrest angle of 135 degrees — Photo: Disclosure / PCTop Strike 6022 has an adjustable backrest angle of 135 degrees — Photo: Disclosure / PCTop

with information from PCTop

Best-selling electronics on Amazon Brazil in 2022