‘Pet’ startups target health plans with monthly fees of up to R$300 – Link

It is not new that startups focused on pets (also called pettechs) have gained space among investors and customers — they are companies that offer everything from online shopping to personalized items. But an important piece was missing from the portfolio of these companies: health plans. It’s something that started to change during the pandemic, when the category’s resilience amid the crisis made the segment the new favorite pet of startups in the sector.

The idea of ​​“full service” is almost natural. Those who got used to buying food, toys and booking baths and grooming on the internet started to expect the same facilities in relation to the health of the little animals.

Alexandre Berger and Ana Luisa Seleme, from Petwell, bet on the health insurance sector for pets

One of the startups that explores this path is petwell. Born in 2021, the Curitiba-based company offers health plans in which the tutor chooses the percentage of reimbursement he wants to receive per procedure — the total reimbursed per year can be R$5,000, R$10,000 or R$15,000. With monthly fees between R$80 and R$250, the company, founded by Alexandre Berger and Ana Luisa Seleme, bets on the freedom of choice for customers to facilitate consultations and exams.

“We realized that, with the humanization that has been happening in the pet market, it was necessary to give access to health and reassure the tutors”, explains Berger in an interview with Estadão.

Another name in this kennel is My Pet Club. The company, an arm of the SVC Group managed by Otto Marques, offers reimbursement based on the services used — but, unlike Petwell, the fees per procedure are fixed. The client pays a fixed price per month and has some quotas to spend on medical care. Thus, if a consultation costs BRL 250 and the price for the procedure is BRL 200, the tutor has an expense of BRL 50 — the rest is covered by the plan.

“It is an extremely adherent market. In the pandemic, there was an increase in the number of adoptions, the bonds got very close. Pet today is a factor in mental health”, says Marques, president of Meu Pet Clube, to the Estadão.

Both the Petwell and Meu Pet Club models aim to bridge the gap between veterinarians and pets, without needing an accredited network. The advantage, according to the companies, is the potential success factor of the business: any office can meet the demand.

“We realized that there is a very strong bond between the tutor and the vet. The accredited network is often a limiting factor for this. Working with the reimbursement model, the tutor is able to continue taking his pet where he always took it”, emphasizes Berger.

fine light

Faced with the growth of the sector, names already consolidated in the pet market have also sniffed the path of health plans. PetLove, for example, has a partnership with Porto Seguro to offer plans for pets, Porto.Pet.

After the purchase of No.Faro, the startup also started to offer its own services, more similar to traditional plans, explains Fabiano Lima, president of the company’s health area. There are three types of coverage that vary according to need (hospital, exams or therapies) and monthly fees start at R$80 and can reach up to R$300.

“Demand for veterinary care grew in the pandemic and that also pulled health plans. In the first quarter, we grew 42%”, says Lima.

In addition to companies that were created specifically to serve the animal public, more traditional sectors are also beginning to sniff out the segment. The most recent case was the adhesion of Banco Itaú to subscription health services for pets.

In the bank’s plans, coverage offers access to veterinary hospitals, vaccines and consultations — the basic plan, at R$15 per month, entitles you to 24-hour telephone support and two emergency consultations a year. To add other services, it is necessary to assemble the “combo”, adding the specialties. In addition to the castration procedure, for example, R$ 10 monthly is added to the subscription. For vaccines, the value added to the basics is R$ 7 per month.

Otto Marques, president of Meu Pet Club, shares the spotlight between the startup and his dog Boris

Big dog

In recent years, checks deposited in the animal market have grown exponentially. In 2018, only two investment rounds went to pettechs, an investment that totaled US$2.6 million. Last year, the number of rounds quadrupled, which made national companies in the sector receive more than US$ 146 million.

For Alaide Barbosa, president of Capri Ventures, this is a sign that the sector is on the right track. The investment fund, created specifically to support pettechs, believes that animal health is a niche that needs to be looked at differently from other products in the segment.

The logic of this reasoning is exemplified by the way in which the expression “pet parents” was absorbed by society. In other words, the health of the little animal started to enter the priority budget of the families because, in many cases, there is no longer any distinction between the members of a home – whether they are human or not.

According to Guilherme Massa, co-founder of investor Liga Ventures, the attachment and humanization of the pet makes the search for quality health as or even more important than other expenses — and this point does not go unnoticed by those who put money into the business.

“This market began to attract more attention from traditional funds and angel investors, as it proved to be resilient to crises. And there is still a lot of room for innovation”, explains Massa. “Health plan is a trend of solution for allowing a more lasting bond in the journey of the tutor and pet”.

Footprints

For Capri Ventures, however, service cannot be restricted to dogs and cats. The path to the future of the pet health sector also involves paying attention to other pets, such as birds, rodents and even wild animals, when legal. “Birds, for example, is the second largest pet market in Brazil, ahead of cats. Whatever it is, people have been spending on pets,” explains Barbosa.

Another challenge for the industry is trying not to replicate the weaknesses of hospitals and plans for people. “The market’s problem was wanting to copy the human health plan. There is even a certain resistance from the vet to accept it”, explains Marques, from Meu Pet Club.

Once these adjustments are made, the potential of the market opens up. “It is certainly a growing category, whether for more alternatives to emerge or for creating new plan formats. For those starting out and hoping to innovate in the pet segment, there is capital and room to grow”, points out Massa.