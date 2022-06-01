Poco X3, X3 NFC and X3 Pro: see differences between Xiaomi phones | Cell

The Poco X3 is a Xiaomi cell phone aimed at the gamer audience that has three variants with similar names that can confuse buyers. In addition to the conventional model, there is also the Poco X3 NFC – which allows payment by approximation – and the Poco X3 Pro – which delivers more advanced features in the datasheet. The X3 and X3 NFC were launched in October 2020 in Brazil, while the Pro version landed in the country in May 2021. Check out, in the following lines, the similarities and differences between intermediate smartphones.

The conventional version of the Poco X3 is not currently available on Xiaomi’s official website, but in online retail it starts at R$1,900. The Poco X3 NFC and Poco X3 Pro models are found, respectively, for R$3,128 and R$3,680 on the manufacturer’s official website.

The screens of the three models of the Poco X3 line are similar and have characteristics sought after by gamers. According to the datasheet, the displays are 6.67 inches with a refresh rate of 120 Hz to offer more fluid animations and improve graphic quality. In addition, the resolution is Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels), which should provide images in vivid colors and with greater clarity.

Xiaomi devices count as a negative point: the IPS LCD panel. This technology is outdated and consumes more battery than newer panels. Regarding resistance, the X3 and NFC models have Gorilla Glass 5 protection against drops, scratches and water and dust resistance.

The Pro model, on the other hand, leaves the factory with stricter resistance parameters and arrives in the hands of users with Gorilla Glass 6. According to the manufacturer, it tends to be up to twice as resistant as the previous technology. With this, the device withstands drops of up to 1.6 m on hard and rough surfaces. It also has a reflective strip in the center on the back and metallic texture on the sides as differentiators.

In terms of design, the front of the three cell phones is similar. All feature front camera in a hole in the screen. On the back, Xiaomi chooses to position the camera module centrally on top of the device. They also feature a relief that contrasts with the rest of the cell phone. The fingerprint reader is located on the side of the smartphone.

The three models have IP53 resistance for water splashes and can be found in blue and gray colors. The Poco X3 Pro also has the black tint as an alternative.

The photographic set also signals a similarity between the two simplest models and significant difference in relation to the most advanced. Poco X3 and Poco X3 NFC have quad camera with the same configuration: 64 MP main, 13 MP ultra wide, 2 MP telephoto and 2 MP macro. The selfie camera has 20 MP.

The camera of Poco X3 and Poco X3 NFC is divided as follows:

64 MP main (wide) with f/1.9 aperture

Ultra wide 13 MP with f/2.2 aperture

2 MP macro with f/2.4 aperture

2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

20 MP front with f/2.2 aperture

The Poco X3 Pro photo set owes megapixels compared to the other models in the line. The main camera has 48 MP, while the ultra-wide lens with 8 MP captures scenes with a field of view of up to 119°. The macro with 2 MP is used to enlarge and record close-ups, and the depth sensor also with 2 MP can help with blurred portraits. The front can record selfies with 20 MP.

It is worth remembering that a higher number of MP does not always correspond to better photographs. The iPhone 13 Pro, for example, which has one of the most praised cameras on the market, has a triple 12 MP sensor in the main set.

The Poco X3 Pro camera is arranged as follows:

Main: 48 MP and f/1.8 aperture

Ultra wide: 8 MP and f/2.2 aperture

Macro: 2 MP and f/2.4 aperture

Depth sensor: 2 MP and f/2.4 aperture

20 MP front and f/2.2 aperture

Regarding video captures, all three devices in Xiaomi’s lineup feature recording in 4K at 30 fps (frames per second) with the rear camera and in 1080p at 30 fps on the front. In addition, cell phones still allow software features such as dynamic lighting, mode to scan documents and scene detection to optimize records.

performance and storage

The Poco X3 Pro comes with the Snapdragon 860 processor, a powerful octa-core chip with up to 2.9 GHz maximum speed. The Poco X3 and Poco X3 NFC run on the Snapdragon 732G, also with eight cores, but with lower maximum speedof 2.3 GHz.

Regardless of the version chosen, the component still works together with the Adreno 618 GPU and 6 GB RAM. To prevent overheating, the Xiaomi device has a liquid cooling system that cools the smartphone, technology also seen in the ROG Phone 3, Asus’ gaming phone.

A relevant distinction is due to the possibility of extending the storage of the device. While the X3 and NFC versions feature a microSD slot of up to 256 GB, the Pro model accepts a memory card of up to 1 TB.

the three models have a battery with a capacity of 5160 mAh. With this, smartphones must withstand up to two days away from outlets. According to the manufacturer’s own calculations, in practice, Xiaomi devices tend to provide 10 hours of uninterrupted gaming, 17 hours of video playback and up to 153 hours of music.

In addition, the cell phones of this line of the Chinese company have fast recharge. With that in mind, Xiaomi provides the powerful 33 Watt charger in the box, considered high by current standards. Also according to the manufacturer, this recharge provides 59% of energy in 30 minutes and, in 59 minutes, the cell phone is fully charged.

No model in the Poco line comes from the factory with Android 12, the latest version of Google’s system. The Poco X3 and Poco X3 NFC versions are older and were released in October 2020. This explains the presence of Android 10 – although the update to android 11 is now available.

The Poco X3 Pro version, released in May 2021, already has Android 11 and MIUI 12.5 interface. In addition, it has been confirmed by the manufacturer that the device will receive the latest version of Google’s system. In all cases, smartphones run MIUI, Xiaomi’s graphical interface common on their cell phones, and have access to typical features of the brand’s cell phones.

The data sheet for the entire Poco X3 line includes P2 input (3.5mm) and USB-C for connection to headphones and charger respectively. In addition, the devices have Bluetooth 5.1 and fingerprint sensor.

The specifications of this smartphone line still feature the unlocking of the screen by facial recognition, an alternative to fingerprint. Other features present in the device are support for 4G networks, GPS and Wi-Fi 802.11. None of them have a 5G network.

As for the differences, the Poco X3 NFC receives the additional “NFC” in the name precisely because the most relevant distinction of it in relation to the conventional model is the fact that it has the technology, which makes it possible to make payments by approximation through applications like Google Pay. The Poco X3 Pro also introduces the feature.

Xiaomi Poco X3 cell phones price

Regarding prices, Xiaomi no longer sells the Poco X3 on its official website, but it is sold in online retail for prices starting at R$1,900. The X3 NFC and Pro versions are found for R$3,128 and R$3,680 respectively on the manufacturer’s website.

It is also worth remembering that Xiaomi cell phones are among the main targets for smuggling electronics in Brazil. Before closing the purchase, it is important to check the credibility of the seller and the product. Even because these smartphones do not have an invoice and therefore are usually cheaper than the models officially sold.

See below the datasheet of the three Xiaomi cell phones

Poco X3 vs Poco X3 NFC vs Poco X3 Pro Specifications little X3 Poco X3 NFC Poco X3 Pro Launch october 2020 october 2020 May 2021 launch price from BRL 2,999 from BRL 3,399 from BRL 3,999 Current price BRL 1,900 BRL 3,128 (official website) BRL 3,680 (official website) Screen 6.67 inches 6.67 inches 6.67 inches screen resolution Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (up to 2.3GHz octa-core) Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (up to 2.3GHz octa-core) Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (octa-core up to 2.96 GHz) RAM memory 6 GB 6 GB 6GB or 8GB storage 64GB or 128GB 64GB or 128GB 128GB or 256GB Memory card yes, microSD up to 256 GB yes, microSD up to 256 GB yes, microSD up to 1TB Back camera 64 MP main, 13 MP ultra wide, 2 MP telephoto and 2 MP macro 64 MP main, 13 MP ultra wide, 2 MP telephoto and 2 MP macro 48 MP main, 8 MP ultra wide, 2 MP telephoto and 2 MP macro Frontal camera 20 MP 20 MP 20 MP Drums 5,160 mAh 5,160 mAh 5,160 mAh Operational system Android 10 and MIUI 12 Android 10 and MIUI 12 Android 11 and MIUI 12.5 Dimensions and weight 165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm; 215 g 165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm; 215 g 165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm; 215g Colors gray and blue gray and blue blue, gray and black

