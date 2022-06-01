Pomerode will have D-Day of Vaccination against Covid-19, Measles and Influenza this Saturday

This Saturday, June 04, the Secretary of Health of Pomerode will promote the D-Day of Vaccination, against three diseases: Covid-19, Influenza and Measles. The action will be held from 8 am to 5 pm and will be aimed at different audiences.

continues after advertising

Vaccination will be carried out at different points, namely:

– Mayor Alwin Klotz Sanitary Unit (USPAK)

– Testo Central Hunting and Shooting Club (Vera Cruz)

– Komprão Koch Supermarket (Testo Rega)

Below are the groups that can seek immunization for each of the diseases.

continues after advertising

Covid-19:

– Children from 5 to 11 years: 1st 2nd dose;

– People from 12 to 17 years old: 1st, 2nd dose and booster; People from 18 to 59 years old: 1st, 2nd dose and booster;

– People aged 60 and over: 1st, 2nd dose and 1st and 2nd boosters;

It is worth noting that:

People over 12 years of age and who are immunosuppressed are entitled to an additional dose after completion of the primary regimen.

There will be no dose application of PFIZER for people over 12 years old. The Municipality has not yet received more doses.

In case of doubts, regarding the deadlines and vaccines available, look for the Health Unit in your neighborhood, or the Health Department.

Influenza:

– Seniors over 60 years old;

– Children aged 6 months and under 12 years old;

– Pregnant women;

– Puerperal women;

– Indian people;

– Education workers;

– People with comorbidities;

– Persons with permanent disabilities;

– Truck drivers;

– Collective Road Transport Workers;

– Urban and Long-Haul Passengers;

– Port Workers;

– Security and Rescue Forces;

– Armed forces;

– Employees of the Deprivation of Liberty System;

– Population deprived of liberty and adolescents and young people in socio-educational measures.

Measles (triple viral vaccine):

– Children from six months to under 12 years old;

– Health workers.