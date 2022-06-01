PS Plus subscribers can redeem items

If you are a PS Plus subscriber and like to venture into the Genshin Impact universe on PlayStation consoles, good news: Sony has made an exclusive package available for service users, which can be redeemed for free on the PS Store until the day June 21that 19:00 (Brasilia time).

This is an exclusive service offering from Sony. Check out the items that make up the pack below:

Hero EXP x20;

Mystic Refinement Ore x15;

Mora x50,000;

Fragile Resin x2.

Genshin Impact PlayStation Plus Redemption Rules: After purchasing the promotional package, it must be redeemed within 365 days via PlayStation Network. If you log in to PlayStation Network after this period, the package can no longer be redeemed.

Genshin Impact Trailer Highlights 5-Star Hero Yelan’s Powers

Last Monday night (30), HoYoverse finally released the long-awaited update 2.7. The new Genshin Impact update brought some interesting news, such as two new characters — one with four and one with five stars. The strongest, Yelan, is a Hydro user and had a trailer with more details about her gameplay. Check out!