Respiratory diseases should hit MS ‘in full’ and Fiocruz warns of RSV virus

In an alert released this Monday (30), Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz) draws attention to yet another respiratory virus that causes diseases such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia and affects children up to 2 years of age: RSV (respiratory syncytial virus). The virus is part of the list of diseases that are counted in the country as SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome). A survey by the Foundation shows a tendency to growth of these cases in the next six weeks in Mato Grosso do Sul.

Infogripe bulletin produced by Friocruz in partnership with the Ministry of Health shows that until last week, Mato Grosso do Sul had a 75% probability of an increase in SARS cases in the next three weeks and a 95% probability of cases increasing in up to six weeks .

In Campo Grande, according to the survey, since the end of April there has been an increase in the number of reported cases. The incidence rate of the disease, which is the average number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants, is above 5 and in the coming weeks it should approach the incidence rate of 15. Fiocruz does not disclose absolute numbers of cases, only the incidence rate and the trend for the coming weeks.

Regarding the age group of patients, the researchers estimate that the cases have shown a greater increase among children aged 0 to 9 years. Among adolescents and young people aged 10 to 19 years, there is also an increase in cases.

The autumn and winter period is traditionally when respiratory viruses circulate the most in Brazil. Experts say that the isolation practiced in recent years to combat Covid-19 has contributed to an increase in cases of other respiratory diseases, especially in children, who are now exposed to new viruses that they have not had contact until then.

Cases of respiratory diseases are expected to grow in MS (Photo: Reproduction, Infogripe)

Syncytial virus and prevention

In the alert, Fiocruz says that RSV is responsible for up to 75% of cases of bronchiolitis and 40% of pneumonia. Initially manifesting as colds, illnesses can rapidly progress to severity. Experts detail that the virus is very contagious, being transmitted through the air, by touch and by contaminated objects.

Avoid closed environments and with agglomeration of people – especially in the first three months of life. Keeping environments with adequate ventilation, washing hands with soap or using gel alcohol, in addition to masks are measures that favor the reduction of viral transmission.

Another situation that contributes to the danger of diseases caused by RSV is the fact that there is no vaccine against the virus. Keeping the vaccination book up to date, however, is one of the main indications of specialists.

Covid-19 is also a concern

Another respiratory virus that is under frequent monitoring by health authorities is the coronavirus. In the last 5 days, Mato Grosso do Sul recorded 1,980 new cases and the SES-MS (State Health Department) monitors the growth of cases.

Technical manager of Influenza and respiratory diseases at SES-MS, Livia de Mello told the Mediamax newspaper that the increase has been monitored by the secretariat in the 79 municipalities in the state and that since the last week of April, an advance of the disease has already been identified.

“The numbers show an increase in positivity, but it is important to note that we are not in a new wave because an increase in cases in one or two weeks does not represent a new wave trend”, he explains.