Rumors that Avalanche Studios is about to acquire Microsoft and new Mad Max in 2024

A new Mad Max game may be released in 2024 and Microsoft may acquire Avalanche Studios Group in the future. Apparently, Remond’s company is already articulating the acquisition to encompass him in the huge Xbox Game Studios.

Avalanche Studios Group has its own development studios in Stockholm, New York, malmo and Liverpool. They are best known for games (series) like Just Cause, rage (in collaboration with Bethesda), Generation Zero and theHunter: Call of the Wild and all are currently working on new projects.

In 2015, Avalanche Studios released the open-world action game Mad Max to coincide with the feature film Mad Max: Fury Road. And reportedly another game based on the Mad Max franchise is in the works.

According to current rumors, a new game will also be released in 2024 for the theatrical release of a new Mad Max movie. This will likely be the movie Mad Max Furiosa, a sequel to Mad Max (2015), in which Tom Hardy is not a part. A new Mad Max game has not been officially announced. By February, however, there was already a clear indication of development.

Also, there seems to be a rumor that Avalanche Studios Group could be acquired by Microsoft in the future. However, Microsoft must still aim to obtain the acquisition of Activision Blizzard clean before to make another acquisition official.

