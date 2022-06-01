Scientists detect mysterious radio source in space; understand – 05/31/2022

Australian astronomers have discovered a new source of radio waves during observations of the spiral galaxy NGC 2082. More investigation is needed, but it could be a quasar — ​​one of the most intriguing objects in the Universe, which emits strong radiation and is possibly powered by a black hole at its center.

Bright and compact, the mysterious font of now received the designation J054149.24-641813.7. The team of astronomers, led by Joel Balzan of Western Sydney University, reported the discovery in a paper, published last week on arXiv.

In pre-press phase, still awaiting peer review. That is, analysis by other scientists outside the initial project, according to information from the site Phys.org.

NGC 2082 is a G-type spiral galaxy, approximately 33,000 light-years in diameter, located about 60 million light-years from Earth in the constellation of Swordfish.

Scientists have identified a strong radio source, positioned 20 central arc seconds from the galaxy, while observing it with the help of the Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder (ASKAP), Australia Telescope Compact Array (ATCA) and Parkes radio telescopes.

They then found that its luminosity at 888 MHz is at a level of 129 EW/Hz, with a flat radio spectral index (about 0.02). This, according to astronomers, rules out the possibility that it is a supernova remnant (SNR) or a pulsar.

The suspicion is that this source has a thermal origin.

Location of the radio source in relation to the galaxy NGC 2082 Image: Balzan et al., 2022

Objects very distant from Earth cannot be directly observed by optical instrument images. Therefore, observations are made by X-rays and the energy they release.

The radio sources that we can detect here on Earth are generally those that emit large amounts of waves, such as pulsars, quasars, some nebulae and radio galaxies.

Because of its compact nature and location, on the outskirts of NGC 2082, by the bands of its brightness, the most likely hypothesis is that J054149.24-641813.7 is an extragalactic source (outside our Milky Way) in the background, like a quasar.

What is a Quasar?

Quasar is the abbreviation for a “quasi-stellar” object: to telescopes, it is a point similar to a star, but that emits strong radiation.

It is a very active and luminous galactic core, formed by the activity of a supermassive black hole. They are some of the most distant and oldest items in the Universe, and crucial for understanding the evolution of galaxies.

To confirm the assumption, however, more observations and information are still needed, such as the high resolution neutral atomic hydrogen (HI) absorption data for NGC 2082.

*With information from Phys.org