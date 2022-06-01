Secretary of Health says in audio that he controls the queue of those who have surgery in the public network in Luziânia; listen | Goiás

The Public Ministry of the State of Goiás (MP-GO) is investigating the content of an audio in which the Secretary of Health of Luziânia, Divonei Oliveira de Sousa, says that he is the one who decides the order of the queue of surgeries in the municipality. (listen above) . The recording was made by a public servant, who disagrees with the way in which patients are chosen.

“If there are ten gallbladder surgeries, I do eight and two I do according to the process. This is part of the game,” she said, in an audio snippet.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

In response to TV Anhanguera, the municipal health secretary said: “We’ll let the MP investigate. We did nothing outside of what the SUS recommends [Sistema Único de Saúde]”.

The audio was recorded during a meeting between Divonei and the director of the Municipal Hospital of Jardim Ingá, Enilda Meireles. They were talking to a server responsible for managing the schedule of surgeries and consultations. At one point, Divonei stated that he is the one who sets the queue for surgeries.

1 of 3 Secretary of Health of Luziânia, Goiás, Divonei Oliveira — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera Secretary of Health of Luziânia, Goiás, Divonei Oliveira — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera

In another part of the recording, he says that he would remove the server from her duties because she disagrees and questions the way he manages the order of procedures.

“You won’t be making an appointment anymore. Who defines me. If you don’t agree, that’s not my problem”, added the secretary, in the recording.

After the audio was released, the 6th Luziânia Prosecutor’s Office said, on Monday (30), that it is already aware of the facts and that it will adopt the appropriate measures, which will be defined by the prosecutor. “At this moment, it is not possible to advance positions”, described the note.

The public servant’s lawyer who recorded the audio said that the client began to suffer retaliation for disagreeing with the orders of the secretary and the hospital director. In a note, she confirmed the authenticity of the recording and said that she had already communicated the fact to the competent authorities.

2 of 3 Jardim Ingá Municipal Hospital, in Luziânia, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera Jardim Ingá Municipal Hospital, in Luziânia, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera

To TV Anhanguera, the Municipality of Luziânia said that it strictly follows the SUS regulation criteria in the municipality’s care and that an investigation will be established to investigate the existence of any irregularity in order to take the appropriate measures.

The report tried to contact the director of the Municipal Hospital of Jardim Ingá, Enilda Meireles, but she said that the matter should be discussed with the Health Secretary of Luziânia.

Waiting in line for 3 months

Meanwhile, mechanic João Batista de Souza, 70, a resident of Luziânia, has been in line waiting for hernia surgery for three months.

“I am in need of this operation. It’s the least I can ask for,” she said.

3 of 3 Mechanic João Batista de Souza, 70, has been waiting for hernia surgery for 3 months, in Luziânia, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera Mechanic João Batista de Souza, 70, has been waiting for hernia surgery for 3 months, in Luziânia, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera

See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.