see incredible benefits of São Caetano melon

O São Caetano melon It is a fruit that has many medicinal properties that act positively on health. Prevents premature aging, strengthens immunity and improves blood glucose levels.

It is a plant of Asian origin, with an elongated shape, thick bark and a very bitter taste. Its tree is a kind of climbing plant, it can reach up to 5 meters in height.

It was brought to Brazil by slaves, who used it to lighten clothes and in baths to lower fever and facilitate the birthing process. Both the leaves and their fruits can be consumed as they have many health benefits.

Main benefits of São Caetano melon

Regulates blood sugar levels

This is the main benefit of this plant. There is scientific evidence that proves that regular consumption in the form of tea or herbal medicine of São Caetano melon has a blood sugar control action. Diabetes mellitus is a chronic disease resulting from an inadequate diet, mainly due to excess fast food, sweets, snacks, etc. It is worth mentioning that diabetes has grown by 60% in the last decade in Brazil.

In Japan, since 1973, São Caetano melon is considered a medicine to treat diabetes. According to studies, there are elements that stimulate the pancreas to manufacture insulin, in addition to making it easier for sugar not to enter the blood, that is, controlling blood glucose.

This fruit is only contraindicated for pregnant and breastfeeding women, and people who have low glucose should not take it. In addition, people who have diabetes and who are already undergoing treatment should not use it without medical supervision.

But in addition to the benefits for diabetes, São Caetano melon contributes to other problems, such as: