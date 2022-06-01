SES records first suspected case of Monkeypox in MS – Mato Grosso do Sul Government Portal

The Mato Grosso do Sul State Health Department (SES), through the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS/MS) and the State Technical Management of Single Health, informs that it was notified by the CIEVS of the municipality of Corumbá of a suspicious case for Monkeypox (known as monkeypox). This is a 16-year-old teenager residing in Porto Quijarro, Bolivia. The young man sought medical care in the municipality of Corumbá, where he is hospitalized and isolated.

On April 26, the teenager was in Santa Cruz de La Sierra, Bolivia, where he had a consultation with a neurologist. The patient used the drug carbamazepine and, since then, reports that after four days of changing the drug brand, he started reddish/purplish lesions and lesions in the upper limbs, evolving with dissemination to the trunk and lower limbs, affecting the mouth and genital region. Other inflamed lesions were detected on the scalp and chest, in addition to fever (38.5ºC), cervical, axillary and groin swellings.

The patient arrived in Corumbá, on May 29, and underwent care at the Emergency Room, staying in isolation. On May 30, he was referred and admitted to Santa Casa. In a conversation with her mother, she reported that they did not have contact with any individual with similar symptoms when they went to Santa Cruz de La Sierra and that even though the doctor’s waiting room was full, there was no one with the aforementioned symptoms. On the same day, the patient began to present reddish spots on the body, with ruptured lesions in the penile region, hands and feet.

The State Department of Health informs that several tests were requested to continue the investigation of the case. It emphasizes that it is essential to carry out clinical and/or laboratory investigations in order to rule out diseases that qualify as a differential diagnosis, including chickenpox, herpes zoster, measles, zika, dengue, Chikungunya, herpes simplex, bacterial skin infections , disseminated gonococcal infection, primary or secondary syphilis, chancroid, lymphogranuloma venereum, granuloma inguinal, molluscum contagiosum (poxvirus), allergic reaction (such as to plants).

Faced with the emergence of the Monkeypox scenario in the world, the Ministry of Health had already issued a Risk Communication to the CIEVS network in the country, including CIEVS Mato Grosso do Sul. The suspected case was notified to the National CIEVS by CIEVS-MS and the State Technical Management of Single Health of Mato Grosso do Sul, being an important tool for the entire surveillance system to be alert and take timely actions in case of the appearance of suspicious cases.

As disease prevention measures, the Ministry of Health and SES/MS recommend the use of a face mask and hand washing.

about the disease

Monkeypox (monkey pox) is a disease caused by the Monkeypox virus. The name derives from the species in which the disease was initially described in 1958. It is a zoonotic viral disease, in which its transmission to humans can occur through contact with an infected animal or human or with human body material containing the virus. Despite the name, non-human primates are not reservoirs of the monkeypox virus. Although the reservoir is unknown, the main candidates are small rodents (eg, squirrels) from the tropical forests of Africa, mainly in West and Central Africa.

Monkeypox is commonly found in Central and West Africa, in tropical forest locations where animals that can carry the virus live. People with Monkeypox are occasionally identified in countries outside of Central and West Africa, usually related to travel to regions where monkeypox is endemic.

Human-to-human transmission occurs primarily through personal contact with respiratory secretions, skin lesions from infected people, or recently contaminated objects. Transmission via respiratory droplets usually requires closer contact between the infected patient and other people, which makes healthcare workers, family members and other contacts at greater risk of contamination. The virus can also infect people through bodily fluids.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, enlarged lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion. The rash usually develops on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body, including the genitals. Recently detected cases have reported a preponderance of lesions in the genital area. The rash goes through different stages and may look like chickenpox or syphilis, before finally forming a crust, which then falls off. The difference in appearance History of chickenpox or syphilis is the uniform evolution of the lesions. The incubation period is typically 6 to 16 days, but can be as long as 21 days. When the crust disappears, the person stops infecting others.

Rodson Lima, SES

Featured photo: Archive