Severe Covid-19 increases risk of mental illness after hospital discharge

Patients who had Moderate or severe Covid-19 present a high prevalence of psychiatric disorders such as anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress, in addition to cognitive losses related to memory and attention, months after hospital discharge. This is what a study conducted by the University of São Paulo Hospital das Clínicas, published in the journal General Hospital Psychiatry.

The article presents preliminary results of the follow-up of 425 patients evaluated between six and nine months after admission. All were admitted to the Hospital das Clínicas of the University of São Paulo between March and September 2020. Those treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) were considered severe and the others moderate. For the study, they underwent psychiatric interview and cognitive tests.

The findings point to a prevalence of common mental disorder of 32.2% in this group of post-covid patients – a higher percentage than that observed in the general Brazilian population (21.1%).

The direct action of the coronavirus on the brain, in addition to the inflammation itself and the clotting changes caused by the disease, would be behind this long-term damage – the famous long covid. “Very possibly the virus causes a direct affection in the central nervous system”, says Rodolfo Furlan Damiano, psychiatrist at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein and one of the authors of the research.

“In psychiatric issues, such as depression and anxiety, we have observed a good response with the usual medications”, observes Damiano.

Regarding fatigue and cognitive symptoms, such as memory loss, little is known. But doctors already have some clues: “There are patients who fully recover. In those with degenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s, Covid can accelerate its progression”, he observes. In this scenario, recovery becomes more challenging.

The study results underscore the importance of vaccination to reduce the damage caused by the disease. “It is known that the impact of Covid is much smaller in mild cases”, adds Damiano.

depression in the world

In the first year of the pandemic, there was a 25% global increase in cases of depression and anxiety, according to a recent report by the World Health Organization (WHO). In addition to the disease itself, conditions such as social isolation, financial losses, fear and grief are behind this growth.

“A recent large study, published in The Lancet, shows that in low-income countries, only 27% of patients with depression have access to mental health services. And only 6% of them have access to adequate pharmacological and psychotherapeutic treatment”, says psychiatrist Luiz Zoldan, also from Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.

*This content was produced by Agência Einstein