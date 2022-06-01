Should I be concerned about case growth?

The growth of Covid-19 diagnoses in the last two weeks indicates the beginning of a fourth wave of the disease in Brazil, experts say.

Three factors explain why cases are increasing: 1) the relaxation of protection measures, which generated greater opportunities for contagion; 2) the drop in temperatures, which favors the transmission of respiratory diseases and 3) the entry of more transmissible variants into the country, which escape the protection provided by vaccines.

“It was a reality that we already expected for the winter. The most important thing to protect yourself is to get vaccinated, in case the person has not taken all the vaccines offered against Covid”, says infectious disease specialist Julio Croda, researcher at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

The expert says that the new wave will have very different characteristics from the previous ones, which led to an overload of the health system and caused thousands of deaths. “The impact will be much smaller, as the complete vaccination schedule provides protection against the most serious cases”, says Croda. He recommends that the most vulnerable groups – the elderly and immunocompromised people – maintain the use of masks.

Importance of testing

Epidemiologist Lígia Keer, vice president of the Brazilian Association of Collective Health (Abrasco), believes that the growth of positivity for Covid in exams already allows for a fourth wave. “Diagnoses are growing among people from 18 to 40 years old, precisely an age group in which the vaccine booster has yet to be completed,” she says.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (4) With about 50 mutations and present in more than 140 countries, Ômicron is considered the most infectious variant and has been responsible for the third wave of Covid in the world.Getty Images ***omicron-main-symptoms-1 Regarding the virulence of the strain, data are limited, but suggest that it may be less severe than Delta, for example. However, although less severe, the fact that the variant spreads faster has strained healthcare systems.Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***omicron-main-symptoms-2 Therefore, knowing how to identify the main symptoms of the disease is necessary to ensure your health and that of those you love.Pixabay ***omicron-main-symptoms-3 Fever, constant pain in the head and throat, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, and an elevated heart rate in children are some of the symptoms identified by researchers in people infected with Omicron ***omicron-main-symptoms-3 In addition to these symptoms, it is important to be suspicious of Covid-19 infection if it presents fatigue — pointed out in studies as an early sign of Omicron variant infection and which has been confounded with other conditionsHinterhaus Productions/Getty Images ***omicron-main-symptoms-3 Muscle aches throughout the body is also common. It is a sign that the body is trying to fight the virus.Paul Bradbury/Getty Images ***omicron-main-symptoms loss of appetite may appear. Studies indicate that this is a recurrent symptom among patients infected by the Delta and Omicron variants.DjelicS/ Getty Images ***omicron-main-symptoms-3 Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting are other symptoms that may arise. Although less common in Omicron, these symptoms can appear when accompanied by other signs of the viral infection, such as gastrointestinal complications, sore throat, or loss of taste and smell.boonchai wedmakawand/ Getty Images 0

The doctor is also emphatic in recommending immunization and suggests that people go back to using good quality masks. “On public transport, in environments with little air circulation or in crowded places, it is important to return to wearing masks to reduce the risk of transmission”, suggests Keer, remembering that any mask is better than none, but that PFF2, also called of N95, is the best.

The specialist also highlights the importance of testing so that local governments can make decisions that protect the population. “Self-testing has the advantage of allowing people to quickly isolate themselves if they do. However, this information needs to reach the health authorities, otherwise it will not be possible to monitor the pandemic”, says Lígia Keer.



Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.