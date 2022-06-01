Smallpox of the monkeys: strongest hypothesis in Ceará’s suspicion is chickenpox, says expert who follows the case | Ceará

O Suspected case of monkeypox in Ceará can be diagnosed as chickenpox, popularly known as chickenpox. This is the assessment of Vilani Matos, coordinator of epidemiological surveillance and health prevention at the State Secretariat (Sesa), who said that this would be the “strongest hypothesis”. She participated in a live from the State School of Public Health (ESP-CE) this Tuesday (31), together with the infectologist at the São José Hospital for Infectious Diseases (HSJ), Christianne Takeda.

Sesa reported this Monday (30) that it received notification of a suspected case of monkeypox (monkeypox) from a resident of Fortaleza. This is one of two suspected cases in Brazil, the second being in Santa Catarina.

“This patient has never had chickenpox, so he certainly did not receive the vaccine, because it is recent. We will investigate for when the result comes. We need to wait for the laboratory result, even though we have all this evidence [que não se trata de varíola dos macacos]”, says the coordinator.

Also according to Vilani, all the measures recommended for suspected cases of monkeypox were applied to the patient, such as home isolation, search for contacts and collection of material for exams, which is in process.

“For this patient who was referred, the main suspect is not smallpox (monkeypox), it is chickenpox. We are investigating for syphilis, dengue, chikungunya because the symptoms are very similar,” Vilani commented.

Differentiation of cases

The definitions of cases of the disease under investigation made by the Ministry of Health are divided into suspects and probables.

Regarding the patient from Ceará, Vilani reinforces that it is a suspected case and that the symptoms at the beginning are very general, that is, they can be assimilated with other diseases, so they need attention from the beginning.

“It is not a likely case, so the possibility of discarding [da varíola dos macacos] it’s already much bigger at this point, because it doesn’t meet all the criteria. To be a probable case, he needs to present the symptoms and have an epidemiological link, such as contact without a mask with people with confirmed cases or who have traveled to endemic areas, and have no laboratory confirmation”, he added.

Technical note issued by Sesa on notifications of care describes the difference between suspected and probable cases:

suspicious case: person of any age who has a sudden onset of fever greater than 38.5°C, lymphadenopathy, and an unexplained acute rash, and who has one or more of the following signs or symptoms:

Back pain

Asthenia

headache

And excluding diseases that fall under the differential diagnosis and/or any other locally relevant common cause of vesicular or papular rash. *varicella, herpes zoster, measles, zika, dengue, chikungunya, herpes simplex, bacterial skin infections, disseminated gonococcal infection, primary or secondary syphilis, chancroid, lymphogranuloma venereum, granuloma inguinal, molluscum contagiosum (poxvirus), allergic reaction (such as plants).

probable case: person who meets the definition of a suspected case and one or more of the following criteria:

Have an epidemiological link (close and prolonged exposure without respiratory protection;

Direct physical contact, including sexual contact;

or contact with contaminated materials such as clothing or bedding) with a probable or confirmed case of Monkeypox, since March 15, 2022, in the 21 days prior to the onset of symptoms or travel history to an endemic country or with confirmed cases of Monkeypox in the 21 days prior to the onset of symptoms.

According to Sesa, the epidemiological investigation of the suspected case in the patient from Fortaleza did not identify any displacement to areas where cases were confirmed or contact with people with the disease. Sesa’s health surveillance continues to monitor the case.

The Ministry of Health reported that two cases are being investigated as suspects in the country, one in Ceará and the other in Santa Catarina. A third case, which may be suspected, is being monitored in Rio Grande do Sul.