Sniper Elite 5 shows that Xbox Game Pass is killing sales

Sniper Elite 5 was arguably the biggest Game Pass release of the year so far, arriving late last week. Rebellion’s latest shooter praised us as we labeled it “the best Sniper Elite to date”. However, few Xbox players have gone out to buy it, at least physically here in the UK.

GamesIndustryBiz detailed this week’s UK boxed sales, as the site does every week. Sniper Elite 5 topped the charts for the week ending May 28, beating Horizon Forbidden West and Nintendo Switch Sports. However, the platform breakdown provides some interesting findings.

Only 8% of Sniper Elite 5 sales were on Xbox platforms. Given that the game is available on Xbox and PC Game Pass, and no one actually buys physical PC games these days, it’s safe to assume that most of the other 92% are PlayStation sales. Damn it.

Not only does this data show how digitally focused Xbox is these days (these numbers don’t include digital sales), it also shows how much Xbox gamers are on Game Pass. Sure, physical sales would likely have skewed towards the PlayStation anyway – especially with the Xbox Series S on the market – but a number as low as this suggests how many Xbox players are accessing this title via Game Pass.

It would be interesting to see the breakdown of player counts across platforms, not just sales, but unfortunately Xbox and PlayStation don’t provide that information. Still, it’s safe to assume that the Xbox portion of Sniper Elite 5 players would be much higher than the 8% of physical sales.