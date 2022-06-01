Sonic Frontiers has first gameplay released; watch!

Open world is a somewhat unknown concept to fans of Earth’s most famous blue hedgehog. Well, SEGA is introducing this new format in Sonic Frontiers, which has just had its first gameplay released — quite different from the classic linear scenarios of the saga.

In a teaser of just over 30 seconds, it is possible to observe Sonic exploring an open field, while fighting robots, collecting rings and even running on a kind of hamster wheel (which seems to reveal nearby points of interest on the map). Watch below:

SEGA intends to release more Sonic Frontiers news this Wednesday (01), from 1 pm (Brasilia) in partnership with the North American IGN. Fans can look forward to more gameplay, developer interviews, and first impressions of the title.

The open world title will come to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC later this year.

SEGA predicts success of Sonic Frontiers

SEGA has high expectations for the new game. According to the publisher, the devs continue to work on improvements and polishing the game, in order to be successful in criticism and, consequently, in sales. Read more here!