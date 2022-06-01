SP Committee again recommends the use of masks in closed places – 05/31/2022

The Scientific Committee of São Paulo, which advises the state government on actions against covid-19, once again recommended the use of protective masks in closed places in the state. The use of this protection item is not, however, mandatory and there is no provision for a fine.

In a note, the management of Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) states that government scientists have observed an increase in the number of cases and hospitalizations, “without a proportional increase in deaths thanks to the wide vaccination coverage of the State of São Paulo”.

The committee recommended the return of the use of masks in closed establishments without mandatory character, not modifying the legislation in force in São Paulo of use only in hospital environments and in public transport.”

Note from the State Department of Health

“The group also advised municipalities to intensify the active search for those who missed the 2nd and 3rd dose for adults and for the 4th dose for the elderly over 60 years. Among the recommendations is the importance of vaccination among adolescents for the third dose, that started to be applied in the State yesterday (30)”, says the text, with reference to the reinforcement for young people from 12 to 17 years old.

Increase in cases and hospitalizations

To UOLState Health Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn says there is no reason to make use mandatory.

There is an increase in the number of cases and hospitalizations, but they are far from what we face in relation to the second wave of contamination and the year 2022. In view of the increase in cases and low temperatures, there is a recommendation for the use of masks in places closed.”

Jean Gorinchteyn, State Secretary of Health

The secretary cited data on ICU admissions. According to Gorinchteyn:

At the peak of the second wave, in April last year, the state recorded a ceiling of 13,150 admitted to hospital ICUs.

During the outbreak of the ômicron variant, at the beginning of January this year, São Paulo had 4,084 hospitalized in intensive beds.

Today, there are 777 admitted to the ICU.

Today, 8,421 cases of covid-19 were recorded in the state and 43 deaths from the disease, points out the São Paulo management system.

The number of registered cases has increased by 84% in the last two weeks, according to state government data. The daily average of new registrations last week reached 4,830, up from 2,622 the week before.

Increase in the transmission rate in the country

The São Paulo government published a decree making the use of masks mandatory in May 2020, shortly after the arrival of the coronavirus in Brazil.

The use of the protection item has been released, in stages, since March this year, after the committee evaluated that the covid data in the state was stable. First, the release was only valid for open locations, as UOL anticipated at the time. On March 17, the then governor of São Paulo João Doria (PSDB) announced that the mask was no longer mandatory even in closed environments.

During the period in which the protection item was mandatory, people and establishments that did not respect the measure could be fined – the amount varied from R$552.71 for individuals to R$5,294.38 for commercial establishments.

Now, the committee again cites the increase in contamination in the state.

In the country, the rt (transmission rate) of the new coronavirus broke the safety ceiling again, indicating new growth of the disease. Scientists consider number 1 to be the ceiling of Rt. On May 18, the index was at 1.25 — that is, when one hundred people infected 125 —, according to a survey by Info Tracker, the pandemic monitoring platform run by USP (Universidade de São Paulo) and Unesp (Universidade Estadual Paulista). .

End of the pandemic?

Vaccination is essential and has prevented the increase in deaths from reaching the proportion of the first waves of the pandemic. With 72 deaths caused by covid-19 across the country, the moving average of deaths completed eight days in a stable trend yesterday, according to data from the consortium of press vehicles, of which UOL is a part.

The fear that the release of masks would generate a feeling of the end of the pandemic in the population was present in the discussions of the scientific committee, since the beginning of the year.